dbus: IT security gap with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

Vulnerabilities have been identified for dbus.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 21, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for dbus that became known on October 7, 2022. The UNIX and Linux operating systems and the products Debian Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source dbus are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1730 (Status: April 21, 2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for dbus – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,0

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

dbus Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

D-Bus is a message bus system for interprocess communication. It is used in many open source desktop environments.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in dbus to perform a denial of service attack, disclose information, or execute arbitrary code with administrative privileges.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2022-42010, CVE-2022-42011 und CVE-2022-42012.

Systems affected by the dbus vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat OpenShift (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source dbus < 1.12.24-0+deb11u1 (cpe:/a:freedesktop:libdbus)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1730 vom 2023-04-21 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1730.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-2006 vom 2023-04-05 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2006.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0335 vom 2023-01-23 (24.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0335

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-0335 vom 2023-01-24 (24.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-0335.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-0096 vom 2023-01-12 (13.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-0096.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0096 vom 2023-01-12 (12.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0096

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:8893 vom 2022-12-15 (16.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:8893

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:8977 vom 2022-12-13 (14.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:8977

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-260 vom 2022-12-09 (12.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2022/ALAS-2022-260.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:8812 vom 2022-12-06 (07.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:8812

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4295-1 vom 2022-11-29 (30.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-November/013162.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:3804-1 vom 2022-10-27 (28.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-October/012728.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:3805-1 vom 2022-10-27 (28.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-October/012727.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:3806-1 vom 2022-10-27 (28.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-October/012729.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5704-1 vom 2022-10-27 (28.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5704-1

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2022-076544C8AA vom 2022-10-12 (13.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2022-076544c8aa

PoC on gitlab.freedesktop.org from 2022-10-10 (11.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/dbus/dbus/-/issues/418

PoC on gitlab.freedesktop.org from 2022-10-10 (11.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/dbus/dbus/-/issues/413

PoC on gitlab.freedesktop.org from 2022-10-10 (11.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/dbus/dbus/-/issues/417

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3142 vom 2022-10-10 (11.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2022/10/msg00011.html

Entry in the OSS mailing list from 2022-10-06 (07.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2022/q4/7

Debian Security Advisory: DSA-5250 vom 2022-10-06 (07.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2022/msg00219.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 16th version of this IT security notice for dbus. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

10/07/2022 – Initial version

10/10/2022 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-B0C2F2AB74

10/11/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

10/12/2022 – Exploit included

10/13/2022 – Added new updates of Fedora

10/28/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu and SUSE

11/30/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

12/07/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

12/12/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

12/14/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

12/16/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/12/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/13/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

01/24/2023 – Added new updates from Oracle Linux and Red Hat

04/06/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

04/21/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

