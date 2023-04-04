New Express News reporter Liang Yanfen reported that the spy war drama “Infernal Affairs” is currently being broadcast on Jiangsu Satellite TV. Recently, director Qidao was interviewed by the media and shared the creation process of this drama, “From the early stage of 7 years of polishing the script to the post-production of the filming and production, it can be said that our drama did not come through, but crawled over.”

Before directing the TV series “Infernal Affairs”, Qidao starred in popular film and television dramas such as “Kekexil”, “The Bandits in Guanzhong” and “Even in the Wind”. With his solid acting skills, he gained a good reputation in the industry. By coincidence, Qidao became the director of “Infernal Affairs”, and also had a completely different professional experience from being an actor. In Qidao’s view, the responsibility of the director is the entire play, and he is responsible to everyone on the crew, while the actors only need to be responsible to the characters. Qidao said that for a long time, the industry has reached a consensus on the difficulty of creating spy war dramas. The script is difficult, and suspenseful reasoning stories have high requirements for logic—it is necessary to describe the main line of character growth and outline the real choices of human nature under the torrent of the times; it is difficult to shoot, the historical background of modern spy wars is complicated, and the elements of the age need to be controlled in detail. Otherwise, various problems will arise in terms of historical background and narrative logic. The filming of “Infernal Affairs” is no exception. From preparation to filming, in the past seven years, every step has been difficult.

What is the biggest highlight of “Infernal Affairs”? Qidao said without hesitation, “Of course they are actors.” Waiting for three generations of powerful actors, old, middle-aged and young.

Qidao admires the veteran actor Wang Zhiwen very much. He revealed that Mu Xihe, played by Wang Zhiwen in the play, has an inch-haired hairstyle. In the early communication process, Wang Zhiwen shaved off his hair without any hesitation. “Mr. Wang Zhiwen’s current look has really shocked me. I didn’t expect him to go all out for characters and creations.” It is worth mentioning that although Qidao said with a smile that he “let go” The work of an actor, but in “Infernal Affairs”, he played the role of Shen Xiao, the head of the special secret team, and Lu Feng, played by Jin Dong, was rivals and tested each other. “The character Shen Xiao is in my heart. I did my homework on acting, so I’m pretty well prepared.”