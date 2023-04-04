Home Entertainment The hit director of the spy war drama “Infernal Affairs” praised the old drama bone Wang Zhiwen_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network
Entertainment

The hit director of the spy war drama “Infernal Affairs” praised the old drama bone Wang Zhiwen_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

by admin
The hit director of the spy war drama “Infernal Affairs” praised the old drama bone Wang Zhiwen_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

New Express News reporter Liang Yanfen reported that the spy war drama “Infernal Affairs” is currently being broadcast on Jiangsu Satellite TV. Recently, director Qidao was interviewed by the media and shared the creation process of this drama, “From the early stage of 7 years of polishing the script to the post-production of the filming and production, it can be said that our drama did not come through, but crawled over.”

Before directing the TV series “Infernal Affairs”, Qidao starred in popular film and television dramas such as “Kekexil”, “The Bandits in Guanzhong” and “Even in the Wind”. With his solid acting skills, he gained a good reputation in the industry. By coincidence, Qidao became the director of “Infernal Affairs”, and also had a completely different professional experience from being an actor. In Qidao’s view, the responsibility of the director is the entire play, and he is responsible to everyone on the crew, while the actors only need to be responsible to the characters. Qidao said that for a long time, the industry has reached a consensus on the difficulty of creating spy war dramas. The script is difficult, and suspenseful reasoning stories have high requirements for logic—it is necessary to describe the main line of character growth and outline the real choices of human nature under the torrent of the times; it is difficult to shoot, the historical background of modern spy wars is complicated, and the elements of the age need to be controlled in detail. Otherwise, various problems will arise in terms of historical background and narrative logic. The filming of “Infernal Affairs” is no exception. From preparation to filming, in the past seven years, every step has been difficult.

See also  Famous pharmacologist Zhang Anzhong's deceased daughter Chen Chong sends a long essay in memory of Chen Chong

What is the biggest highlight of “Infernal Affairs”? Qidao said without hesitation, “Of course they are actors.” Waiting for three generations of powerful actors, old, middle-aged and young.

Qidao admires the veteran actor Wang Zhiwen very much. He revealed that Mu Xihe, played by Wang Zhiwen in the play, has an inch-haired hairstyle. In the early communication process, Wang Zhiwen shaved off his hair without any hesitation. “Mr. Wang Zhiwen’s current look has really shocked me. I didn’t expect him to go all out for characters and creations.” It is worth mentioning that although Qidao said with a smile that he “let go” The work of an actor, but in “Infernal Affairs”, he played the role of Shen Xiao, the head of the special secret team, and Lu Feng, played by Jin Dong, was rivals and tested each other. “The character Shen Xiao is in my heart. I did my homework on acting, so I’m pretty well prepared.”

Original title: The hit director of the spy war drama “Infernal Affairs” praised the old drama bone Wang Zhiwen

Editor in charge: Zhang Xi





relevantnews

You may also like

María Kodama did not leave a will and...

Questions about love are not just about knocking...

With clouds and stable temperature: what will the...

Trump spends the night in New York before...

Berni pointed at Burzaco and said that he...

Córdoba: with the first death from dengue in...

Massa rushes relief for the industry, with imports...

Playas Doradas with accommodation from $10,000 per day...

Berni asked for more security measures and targeted...

Visions, hallucinations and contradictions: the resurrection of Jesus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy