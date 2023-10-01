The hottest accessory for fall is a book

Books on the runway at Helmut Lang’s New York Fashion Week show this week. Photo from vogue.com Promising title in Nylon

The hottest trend right now is books, or so the headline in Nylon proclaims. Don’t worry: the trend this time doesn’t necessarily include reading (remember when in Corona every celebrity started a reading club?), or even pranking – it’s enough to own a book. Actually it’s not quite enough: the book has to be real (the print is not dead) and it has to *show*. The book as an accessory. You can leave the house with it as if it were a clutch bag, and you can use it as a prop on Instagram (you do that anyway, you say? Great, now Dua Lipa and Pamela Anderson do it too). If you also happen to be a reader, you are welcome to read in public: in cafes, on airplanes, in parks. Forget about the books you downloaded to the app and equip yourself with a bookmark.

The advantages of the trend:

1. Increase in sales of the real books. At least that’s what they say in the article in Nylon. Okay, maybe that’s an advantage only for those of us who write books.

2. Increase in peace of mind. It’s basic: if you’re reading a book, you’re not on Twitter. Pure profit.

3. A good start to small talk. It is an advantage only for those who have power to strangers.

4. One-stop employment solution. This is also a disadvantage.

5. It looks beautiful. By the way, there is no need to match colors, but it is important to carry the book so that you can see who and what it is. The book is an extension of your character.

6. Cognitive challenge. Carry around a whole day’s book (not in your bag, in your hand) and try not to forget it. More efficient than sudoku. For advanced students: try to remember which page you stopped at without using folds or a bookmark. That simple using your gray cells.

>>>

By a particularly effective coincidence, we are entering autumn, the season of romantic comedies. And who stars in the classic romantic comedies (classics = the ones I like)? Very true, books. This is also a viewing recommendation for the holidays:

Sally and Marie and self-help books (when Harry met Sally).

Caitlin Kelly’s Little Bookstore (you have a message).

The library at Graham’s house, a literary editor by profession (the holiday). By the way, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet’s houses are always talked about in this movie, but the most valuable house is Jude Law’s.

>>>

Don’t overdo it with the accessories: one book is enough, two roofs. Remember what Coco Chanel said? Stop in front of the mirror before leaving the house and give up one item. We don’t want this trend to end in physical therapy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

