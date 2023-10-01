Fast-paced action adventure and relaxed model building simulation for free

Despite the financial problems, there are new free games to discover in the Epic Games Store. This time it’s an action-packed adventure and a model building simulation. All important information at a glance.

Free game number 1 answers the name Soulstice and wants to score points with a combination of fantasy setting and action. We take on the role of two sisters who have been reborn as hybrid warriors. The interaction between body and soul gives both of them unexpected powers. Together they face the dark dangers that threaten the holy kingdom of Keida.

The gameplay is characterized by a fast-paced combat system and gripping boss fights. This seems to be well received by the players. On Steam, 78 percent of the more than 1,000 reviews are positive.

If you like to take things a little more slowly, you might get your money’s worth with free game number 2. With the Model Builder we can do exactly what the name suggests: demonstrate our skills in the world of model making. We have a large selection of different creations at our disposal.

“Build planes, tanks, ships, figures and so much more. Sell ​​your creations profitably to expand your toolbox,” says the product description. There are currently 934 reviews listed on Steam, 77 percent of which are positive.

How do you get the free games?

In order to be able to secure the games for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The titles can then easily be downloaded via the shop.

Once added to your own games library, they remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it for as long as you want. The games are available from Epic Games from September 28th to October 5th (5 p.m. each day). They will then be replaced by other free games.

