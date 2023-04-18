Monster Hunter Now Released! Pokemon Go version Mangheng will play next week with registration link

Monster Hunter Now｜Pokemon Go, a game based on field data combined with Pokemon, has been launched for many years, but it is still a popular mobile game that is active at the top of the revenue list. It is expected to attract a new batch of players.



Niantic, the main developer of “Pokemon Go”, announced today (April 18) that it has cooperated with Capcom to launch the mobile game “Monster Hunter Now” with the theme of Capcom’s famous game masterpiece “Monster Hunter”.

“Monster Hunter Now” is expected to be launched in September this year (Figure Niantic)

In the release of Niantic and Capcom, Niantic visited Capcom for the first time in 2019 and proposed the initial idea of ​​​​”Monster Hunter Now”. Given the enthusiastic response of “just start doing it, don’t need to think about it again”, Niantic immediately started development. It has been a full 4 years, and the game has also been developed to the final stage, and it is expected to be officially launched in September 2023.

“Monster Hunter Now”: “Pokemon Go” version Mangheng?

It can be seen from the official video and screenshots released so far that the basic gameplay of “Monster Hunter Now” is similar to that of “Pokemon Go”, and different Checkpoints will be added to maps around the world, but in “Monster Hunter Now” no longer It is Pokemon, but it is replaced by various monsters and collection resources. Similar to “Pokemon Go”, the types of monsters/resources that appear in each place may be affected by local environmental factors.

In addition to the appearance of monsters, “Monster Hunter Now” of course also incorporates the action combat gameplay of the “Monster Hunter” series. Players can wear different equipment and operate characters to fight. Tail docking, etc.), the materials obtained from the battle can be used to make/upgrade equipment.

But because it is a mobile game, the official design of each battle is shorter, and it is said that it will not exceed 75 seconds.

It is also worth mentioning that it is known from the published information that “Monster Hunter Now” also inherits the game mode of 4 people teaming up, and then you can invite friends to go out “hunting” together!

“Monster Hunter Now” can be played as soon as next week?

According to the official statement, “Monster Hunter Now” will be officially launched in September 2023, but if you hunters can’t wait, the official will also hold a closed beta on April 25th, with about 10,000 participants. Interested readers can register in advance on its official website (www.monsterhunternow.com).