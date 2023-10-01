Home » They sent a link via message and emptied their bank accounts.
News

They sent a link via message and emptied their bank accounts.

by admin

Adana Provincial Police Department’s Cyber ​​Crimes Department teams took action upon complaints of citizens stealing money from their mobile banking accounts. As a result of the study conducted, it was determined that a network made millions of lira profiteering from thousands of people throughout Turkey. The network operates by hacking websites, installing malicious software through pop-ups that pop up as a result of clicks, and via SMS links sent to citizens’ mobile phones. […]

