The House of Celebrities: Who Will Be Saved from Elimination?

Welcome to a new week in ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ as the anticipation grows for the elimination of the sixth contestant from the reality show. The challenges and dramatic stories inside the Mexican mansion have captivated viewers, and now it’s time to find out who Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez, the leader of the week, will choose to save from elimination.

On Wednesday, the public and the housemates nominated the participants who will face the elimination gala that will take place on Sunday, just like every other week. Speculations suggest that Barby might save Jorge, who received the most votes. The suspense will be over tonight as we find out who will be spared from elimination on July 16.

The intense face-to-face nomination gala left four participants waiting to be saved. Wendy Guevara, Black Poncho, George Slab, and Barbara Towers are the nominees, anxiously hoping for the announcement of the save on Thursday.

In the previous elimination, leader Jorge Losa saved Mariana ‘La Barby’ Juárez. Unfortunately, Paul Stanley became the first man to be eliminated in week five as a result of the public’s votes.

The elimination gala on Sunday is always filled with tension as the safe contestants confront the nominees and explain their reasons for voting against them. Celebrities line up behind the person they want to leave the house, adding to the drama of the show.

For those who want to save their favorite participant from elimination, they can vote by visiting the official page of “The House of Famous Mexico” or using the QR code that appears during the galas. Click on the “Votes” section and select the participant you wish to support.

Viewers can watch ‘The House of Celebrities’ 24/7 through the website and the ViX streaming platform. Additionally, the show can be seen on channel 2 of Las Estrellas on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. and from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Channel 5.

The participants of ‘The House of Celebrities’ include Paul Stanley, Raquel Bigorra (eliminated), Emilio Osorio, Wendy Guevara, Poncho De Nigris, María Fernanda Quiroz (eliminated), Sofía Rivera Torres (eliminated), Nicola Porcella, Héctor André ‘Apio’ Quijano, Marie Claire Harp (eliminated), Jorge Llosa, Sergio Mayer, and Bárbara Torres.

The format of the show follows a weekly schedule: the Leader of the Week is chosen on Monday, nominations take place on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the fate of one person is decided for salvation. Finally, Sundays are devoted to the elimination of one more housemate, with the broadcast available on Channel 5 (Las Estrellas) at 8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the action-packed and captivating episodes of ‘The House of Celebrities Mexico’ as contestants fight to survive in the famous mansion.

