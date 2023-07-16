The Shocking Revelation: Gloria Trevi’s Dark Past with Poncho de Nigris and the Ex-Mother-in-Law’s Involvement in Kidnapping

Title: Gloria Trevi’s Surprise Appearance on “The House of Famous Mexico” Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Subtitle: Dark Past Involving Poncho de Nigris’ Ex-Mother-in-Law and a High-Profile Kidnapping

This Saturday afternoon, the internet was set ablaze with excitement as Gloria Trevi made a surprise appearance on the popular reality show, “The House of Famous Mexico.” The singer declared herself the show’s “new inhabitant,” much to the surprise and delight of Wendy, Poncho, Nicola, Sergio, Emilio, Barby, and Bárbara, who were treated to a sneak peek of Trevi’s new video, “Medusa,” and even a brief dance together.

The news of Trevi’s appearance spread like wildfire, with her name trending on various social media platforms. Fans of both the reality show and the talented artist wasted no time in discussing and recalling interesting details, some of which may have gone unnoticed by many. For instance, it was revealed that Wendy Guevara is a devoted fan of Trevi, and rumors of a troubled past involving Poncho de Nigris also surfaced.

The story took an unexpected turn as it was disclosed that Poncho de Nigris’ ex-mother-in-law had been involved in the high-profile kidnapping of Gloria Trevi’s husband, Armando Gomez, in 2011. This scandalous incident dominated the media at that time and continues to shock fans as it resurfaces on the reality show.

During a recent episode, Poncho de Nigris revealed the shocking revelation to his fellow contestants, who were left astonished and incredulous. De Nigris confessed that his ex-mother-in-law was complicit in the crime, while emphasizing that neither his ex-wife, Lucy Garza, nor their daughter, Ivanna, had any connection to the event.

De Nigris further detailed the events, stating, “Shall I tell you why my daughter went to the United States? Because my daughter’s mother was Gloria Trevi’s comadre, and after the gathering they organized at her house, she was abducted by kidnappers and her husband was kidnapped.”

The kidnapping led to De Nigris losing custody of his daughter, as she was taken to the United States without his knowledge. It wasn’t until 2013 that his ex-mother-in-law was arrested for her involvement in the crime. She remains incarcerated, leaving De Nigris uncertain about her release. He also claimed that Trevi provided misleading information in subsequent interviews regarding the incident.

Despite the traumatic ordeal, De Nigris affirmed that his relationship with Trevi and Gomez did not change. He shared that during the time his ex-wife and daughter disappeared, he desperately searched for answers but remained supportive of Trevi and Gomez.

Gloria Trevi’s surprise appearance on “The House of Famous Mexico” has not only captivated fans but also exposed a dark chapter in Poncho de Nigris’ past. As the show continues, viewers are left wondering how this revelation will impact the dynamics among the contestants and the unfolding drama on the reality series.

