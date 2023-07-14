Chivas Dominates with Third Consecutive Win in Apertura 2023

Chivas Continues Winning Streak with a 2-0 Victory over Necaxa

In a thrilling match for Matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023, Chivas secured a convincing 2-0 victory against Necaxa at the Akron Stadium on Thursday. This win marks Chivas’ third consecutive victory at the start of the tournament, solidifying their position at the top of the league standings.

Chivas’ strong start to the Apertura 2023 began with a 2-1 triumph over León in their first match. They followed this up with a commanding 3-1 victory against San Luis in Matchday 2. The match against Necaxa was the final game for Chivas before the month-long break for the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The opening goal came in the 24th minute when Fernando Beltrán unleashed a powerful long-distance shot to put Chivas in the lead. The team continued to dominate throughout the match, displaying impressive teamwork and skill. In the 84th minute, Juan Brigido, who had just come on as a substitute, sealed the victory for Chivas by pushing the ball into the net, making it 2-0.

Chivas’ performance was met with loud cheers from the home crowd. The fans were particularly thrilled with 17-year-old Yael Padilla, who was unable to score but received a warm reception from the supporters. Chivas’ midfielder, Beltrán, also received praise for his outstanding goal.

Necaxa, on the other hand, struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game. Despite putting pressure on Chivas in the first few minutes, they failed to convert their physical efforts into goals. Chivas’ defense, led by Antonio Briseño and Cristian Calderón, proved too strong for Necaxa, shutting down their attacking opportunities.

With this victory, Chivas maintains their momentum and continues to solidify their position as one of the top contenders in the league. Their next challenge will come in the 2023 Leagues Cup, where they will face FC Cincinnati on July 27.

Fans in the United States can enjoy watching Chivas matches and all Mexican soccer action on Fubo. Chivas’ successful start to the Apertura 2023 has fans eagerly anticipating their upcoming matches, as they showcase their talent and determination on the field.

