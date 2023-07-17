The House of Famous: Mexico’s Hit Reality Show Keeps Viewers on the Edge of Their Seats

Title: “The House of the Famous: Fans on the Edge as Leaked List Reveals Order of Eliminations”

Subtitle: “Tune in to La Casa de los Famosos to See Who Will be Voted Off Next”

The house of the famous Mexico continues to captivate audiences as the most watched program on television in the country. With each passing day, excitement builds as fans eagerly speculate about the next participant who will be eliminated from the show.

This thrilling reality series is set to entertain viewers for approximately 10 weeks, and fans have already begun predicting who could be the next contestant to bid farewell. Recently, a leaked list surfaced, revealing the order in which participants will be leaving the famous house in the coming days, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the show.

La Casa de los Famosos airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Channel 5. Wednesdays are particularly significant as they are the nomination days, where participants can be nominated for elimination. On Sundays at 8:30 p.m., viewers can tune in to the galas on the Las Estrellas channel, where the eliminated contestant of each week is unveiled. For those with Vix+, a subscription service, they have the added benefit of accessing all content, including streaming 24/7.

If you are a fan eager to participate in the selection process, here’s how you can vote for your favorite participant in The House of Famous:

– Visit the official page of La Casa de los Famosos México or use the provided QR Code during the Galas.

– Look for the voting section on the page.

– Choose the participant you wish to vote for.

– Submit your vote. Keep in mind that the general public is allowed to vote only once.

Furthermore, ViX Premium subscribers have the advantage of casting up to 10 votes per day during the Pre-Gala, Gala, and Post-Gala on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. To take advantage of this opportunity, follow these steps:

– After the first vote, click “Continue Voting.”

– Log in with your ViX Premium account and password.

– Vote for your selected participant until you complete all 10 votes.

– Remember that all 10 votes should be cast in one session.

Stay glued to your screens as The House of the Famous continues to unfold its thrilling journey, and don’t miss the excitement as contestants face elimination in the coming weeks.

Note: The schedule and voting information provided is subject to change, please check the official sources for the latest updates.

