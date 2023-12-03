‘The Ideal World’ sidekick Lukas Lelie in Christmas special ‘Bake off Flanders’

© Play4

‘Bake off Flanders’ is getting another Christmas special, and the first candidate has been announced. Comedian and ‘De Ideale Wereld’ sidekick Lukas Lelie (33) can prove his love for cookies in the baking tent, next to three other BVs.

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM

Permanent Bake off jury member Regula Ysewijn was a guest on Monday evening in De Ideale Wereld with Ella Leyers, who participated in the Christmas special in 2020, and she took the opportunity to announce sidekick Lukas Lelie as this year’s first well-known baker . ‘Gefundeness fressen’ for the stand-up comedian, who likes to pay attention to “ferrets” in his shows. Lelie has also been the host of Standaard Koekhandel on YouTube for five seasons, where private companies present their favorite biscuit in the biscuit aisle of a supermarket.

READ ALSO: Wim Opbrouck in ‘Bake Off’: “I mainly cooked a lot for my housemates”

The other three candidates will be announced later. Last year, Viktor Verhulst, Serine Ayari, Jonas Geirnaert and minister Petra De Sutter joined presenter Wim Opbrouck and jury members Regula Ysewijn and Herman Van Dender. The Christmas special of Bake off Flanders will be broadcast on Play4 during the end of the year.

© Play4

(dvg)

Share this: Facebook

X

