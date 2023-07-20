The Impact of Mars and Saturn Retrograde: How Today’s Horoscope Confrontation Affects Your Plans and Projects

The horoscope for Thursday, July 20, reveals that there will be an unusual confrontation between Mars and Saturn retrograde, which will have a significant impact on individuals. This planetary alignment may manifest as a hindrance to plans and projects for the day, causing feelings of frustration and disappointment.

For Aries, the influence of the Mars-Saturn retrograde confrontation may result in a sense of stagnation in personal goals and work-related tasks. Additionally, the delay in receiving a promised bonus could further contribute to feelings of disappointment. To navigate through these challenges, it is advised to approach the situation with a calmer mindset and reassess it the following day.

Taurus individuals may experience a pause in their purchasing power due to the confrontation between Mars and Saturn. While the presence of robust planetary energy in their sign may offer potential opportunities, disappointments and past economic setbacks might overshadow one’s outlook. The advice is to stay determined and redefine goals, keeping in mind that tomorrow’s perspective might be more positive.

For Gemini individuals, Mars and Saturn retrograde’s opposition in Pisces could present obstacles and setbacks to their plans for change, particularly in terms of moving to a new location and seeking better energy. Such circumstances may lead one to feel discouraged, but it is important to remember that these feelings will likely change the following day. To counter the negativity, a red bean charm could be utilized to prevent scarcity.

The Mars-Saturn opposition in Virgo and Pisces respectively will have an impact on Cancer’s horoscope. Work-related exhaustion and negative visions of the future might plague individuals during this time. It is advised to engage in activities that bring joy and provide a welcome distraction from the challenges, as these feelings are expected to be temporary.

Leo individuals may need to postpone their financial organization plans due to the Mars-Saturn confrontation. The retrograde phenomena may contribute to a sense of disappointment regarding income and missed opportunities. It is recommended to take a step back and avoid rushing into decisions, as a more positive perspective may arise in the near future.

For Virgo, Saturn’s retrograde journey collides with Mars in their sign, leading to an increase in responsibilities and a potential sense of frustration. Additionally, the lack of support from one’s partner in their pursuit of financial independence may bring about sadness. It is suggested to let go and await a more positive outlook the following day.

The opposition of Mars and Saturn may leave Libra individuals feeling fearful and susceptible to external advice and news. The impediments of the current economy might instill a sense of unease regarding one’s dreams. Furthermore, decreased bank balances may contribute to a vulnerable state. To alleviate these feelings, it is advisable to relax and await a more positive outlook in the near future.

Scorpio individuals will experience Mars-Saturn confrontation in a favorable way due to Saturn’s retrograde motion in a water sign, which aligns with Scorpio’s element. Although they may feel more patient and calm lately, anger and insecurities may arise as a result of this opposition. It is recommended to take things slowly and allow the day to pass, as tomorrow brings a change in perspective.

Sagittarius individuals may feel tired from their workload, and the influence of the Mars-Saturn opposition may result in delays and complications throughout the day. Aspirations regarding work and leisure may feel unattainable, prompting a need for a break and reassessment of tasks and goals. It is important not to succumb to pessimism, as this influence will be short-lived.

Capricorn individuals may feel a setback in their plans for the day due to the Mars-Saturn confrontation. Desires to take on challenges may appear thwarted, leading to a state of disappointment. It is advised not to push forward but rather allow the day to pass, engaging in activities such as yoga to restore balance.

Aquarius individuals have been undergoing a period of self-reflection and reassessment, guided by Saturn’s retrograde. Despite external questioning, the positive changes made will remain intact, even in the face of opposition from Mars. This offers a sense of inner strength and resilience to withstand any challenges that may arise.

Finally, Pisces individuals will feel the impact of the Mars-Saturn opposition. While the specific effects may vary, it is advised to be mindful of any obstacles or delays that may come their way and to navigate through them with patience and perseverance. By doing so, positive changes achieved during this period will persist.

