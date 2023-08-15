The Instituto reserve debuted with a win in the Projection Cup

Instituto beat Arsenal de Sarandí 1-0 this Tuesday morning in La Agustina for the first date of the Projection Cup.

The reserve of Gloria was imposed thanks to the goal of Damián Puebla, one of the most interesting values ​​that Daniel Jiménez’s team has.

For this match, “Miliki” put players from the professional team on the court, such as goalkeeper Emanuel Bilbao and midfielders Oscar Garrido and Leonardo Monje.

In this way, Instituto took to the field with this formation: Bilbao; Albarracín, Ojeda, Carrera and Albornos; Garrido, Dubersarsky, Monje and Lázaro; Puebla and Klimowicz.

With this victory, Albirrojo is one of the leaders of the championship along with Banfield, although it is clear that there are still many games to play.

For the next date, the Institute must receive Atlético de Tucumán in La Agustina looking for a new victory.

