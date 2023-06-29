THE INTERRUPTERS, MUDFIGHT @ Schl8hof, Wels (27.06.2023)

A little time has passed since the Sbäm Festival 2023, but the organizer and the label from Linz have even more highlights for us and so Stefan Beham and his crew, after THE INTERRUPTERS’ grandiose performance in the Tabakfabrik Linz last year, brought them , the energy bundles promptly back to Upper Austria. But this time it was supposed to be the good old Sch8hof in Wels, where the organizers had previously celebrated indoor festivals and other punk shows with LAGWAGON and IGNITE, among others.

The sympathetic youngsters from MUDFIGHT, who made a clean debut with their album “Time For Revolution” last year, were allowed to heat up. It’s no secret that bands like to take cues from their idols, definitely including GREEN DAY, and put on an energetic and entertaining show accordingly. There were enough moments to sing along, to pog and also to dance. You could also sing along to some of the tracks live, even if you hadn’t heard them before.

The band was enthusiastic about movement, lively and visibly happy about the response of the already very well filled Sch8hof. Fronter Max kept pointing out to watch out for each other when moshing and also that there is a place to go if you feel harassed or uncomfortable. The sound was powerful and entertaining, so definitely new fans were found. But the band was also extremely satisfied, took a picture with the crowd, handed out setlists and picks and said goodbye, saying that they too would be looking forward to the headliner that was to follow.

Setlist MUDFIGHT:

Ode to punk rock

Roll The Dice

Another Boy

Baby! Hey!

Hollywood

No Stopping Me

This Letter

Dry Mouth

The Partys Over

Wasted

Nothing Left

With a very slight delay, the Americans started full of energy and zest for action for an intro on the stage. Singer and figurehead Aimee Allen immediately jumped onto a crate at the front of the stage and waved at the fans with a grin, before the first banger “Take Back The Power” got off to a flying start. In the front rows of the sold-out hall, things got really busy and it got pretty warm. But since all the doors were opened all around, there was a nice draft through the hall, which is why the oven from the previous year was not repeated in the tobacco factory.

It got sweaty with other hits like the bursting with power “Title Holder”, the reggea-heavy “Kiss The Ground” or the smash hit “In The Mirror”, which was loudly roared along. Again and again crowd surfers walked over the crowd, someone climbed onto one of the pillars and at some point even the barricade in front of the stage broke. But THE INTERRUPTERS took their time, checked that no one was injured and coordinated with the security to ensure that the show could continue to be safe.

And even though the band kept emphasizing that they should take care of each other, there were already a few crazy people running around who, after crowd surfing, pushed their way through the crowd with all their might and without considering other spectators. It really doesn’t have to be, just like throwing beer mugs at musicians and fans in the front row is really pointless and primitive.

After a few tracks, guitarist Kevin Bivona welcomed the Wels fans, introduced the rest of the musicians and was visibly happy. Aimee kept her announcements relatively short, but sympathetic and grinned again and again. But the woman was also powerful vocally, which was proven all the more with “Raised By Wolves” or the danceable “Go Each Other”.

A gentleman behind his organ and a trumpet, which he used from time to time, was responsible for the right ska feeling, and the band always created a good atmosphere, animated the crowd and banged in just over an hour through almost all the important hits and anthems, before they said goodbye with the party hit “Family” and the still biggest hit “She’s Kerosine”, which again brought plenty of movement into the Schl8hof, and last but not least with volleys of confetti .

Setlist The INTERRUPTERS:

Take Back The Power

Title Holder

White Noise

Judge Not

On A Turntable

Kiss The Ground

In The Mirror

Raised By Wolves

Anything Was Better

She Got Arrested

Easy On You

Got Each Other

Gave You Everything

A Friend Friend

Family

She’s Kerosine

THE INTERRUPTERS show was great, but somehow didn’t quite reach the intensity of last year’s gig. Maybe it’s because the setlist was pretty similar or the shows just weren’t that far apart. But no matter, the mood was great, the bands highly motivated and the evening was definitely a great success. I’m excited to see if the band will hopefully find their way back to Europe and its stages and festivals next year with new material.

THE INTERRUPTERS:

MUDFIGHT:

