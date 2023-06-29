Chief Executive Li Jiachao described the significance of any year, ensuring that the decision responds to the demands of the public- Sing Tao Global Network

The 26th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland is approaching. Chief Executive Li Jiachao accepted an interview with CCTV at night, describing the significance of his work in the past year. He needs to be active but cautious in his work, because every decision and opinion he makes must ensure that he responds to the demands of the citizens and ensures that our All that I want to do is respond to the demands of the citizens. Described that the citizens are happier than in the past. There will be many different celebrations in Hong Kong on July 1, and there will be many discounts on public transportation and free entertainment for the citizens to enjoy. He also described the implementation of the “Hong Kong car going northward” as the beginning of Hong Kong’s integration into the overall development of the country, and he hoped that the policy could be effectively promoted in the future.

Li Jiachao also said that he is an “impatient person” and hopes to advance everything faster. This does not mean that he does not give careful consideration before launching policies. Therefore, during his tenure, he launched a number of “talent grabbing” policies and proposed “simple public housing”. etc. to deal with the housing problems of the people.

The government has felt a “soft confrontation”

Li Jiachao also described that some overseas countries are not friendly to the country. Some people in the people are doing sabotage work against the development of Hong Kong and the country. They don’t want Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” to succeed. Therefore, he has to work harder to make the one country, two systems a success. He also pointed out that Hong Kong society is generally stable and very safe, but the “destructive forces” will not relax, saying that the government has sensed “soft confrontation” and is trying to use different fields to destroy it, so Hong Kong must be vigilant in terms of national security. Be vigilant.

