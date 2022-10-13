A wall of merciless coldness to block the wave of the desperate. Men, women and children pushed back into the ice of the Nordic forests, betraying the rules and values of Europe. The indictment of Amnesty International against the Latvia opens a black page that the Union has quickly deleted, buried in the chronicles of the war. However, what happened on the borders of the EU two years ago should not be forgotten.
