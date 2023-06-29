The 100 million investment in the startup’s e-car subscription

The Viennese startup ⁠vibe moves you⁠ has positioned itself as Austria’s first provider of e-car subscriptions since it was founded two years ago. The company regularly records strong sales growth.

The company now wants to spend ⁠100 million euros⁠ this year to finance its e-car subscription offer. Lisa Ittner, the founder of vibe moves you, is a guest on the podcast. We are talking about:

The young company’s e-car subscription Today’s vibe fleet How the company survived the crisis year 2022 The sales growth in the last financial year How the company set up the 100 million euro budget Where the money is invested

