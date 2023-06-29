Home » The 100 million investment in the startup’s e-car subscription
Technology

The 100 million investment in the startup’s e-car subscription

by admin
The 100 million investment in the startup’s e-car subscription

The Viennese startup ⁠vibe moves you⁠ has positioned itself as Austria’s first provider of e-car subscriptions since it was founded two years ago. The company regularly records strong sales growth.

The company now wants to spend ⁠100 million euros⁠ this year to finance its e-car subscription offer. Lisa Ittner, the founder of vibe moves you, is a guest on the podcast. We are talking about:

The young company’s e-car subscription Today’s vibe fleet How the company survived the crisis year 2022 The sales growth in the last financial year How the company set up the 100 million euro budget Where the money is invested

﻿

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.

See also  Technology diary — My first window cleaning robot At the window of a...

You may also like

Fans of Spider-Man can’t miss it!! ZOTAC GAMING...

ImageMagick: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

How is the Asus Zenfone 10, a unicorn...

CC2 CEO Matsuyama Hiroshi believes that having a...

How is the Asus Zenfone 10, a unicorn...

Product testers wanted for the 920 ergonomic wireless...

You may soon be able to buy shares...

World first: voxeljet presents groundbreaking cold IOB 3D...

Across Europe and America! The new railway management...

Greentech Baden-Württemberg relies entirely on hydrogen

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy