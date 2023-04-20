Home » The journalist Francisco “Tito” Juárez died, a passionate who left his stamp in Bariloche
The journalist Francisco “Tito” Juárez died, a passionate who left his stamp in Bariloche

The journalist Francisco “Tito” Juárez died, a passionate who left his stamp in Bariloche

Francisco Nabor Juarezknown as “Tito”, died this Tuesday in Buenos Aires at the age of 87, leaving a legacy of stories and a particular stamp on journalism in the region, especially remembered in Bariloche.

«Tito» Juárez was a collaborator of BLACK RIVERHe created the Todo Esquí and Bump magazines, both linked to winter activities, he worked at Telenoche, Gente Magazine, Primera Plana and news newspaper, among other spaces where he disseminated his knowledge.

was always a passionate about mountains, mountaineering and skiingbut only recreationally. In the mountain and ski environment, he is remembered as a journalist, for the great diffusion he gave to both activities, although he was not a professional in these disciplines.

He also promoted the race of yesteryearwith the support of Austral, predecessor of the History Race, which for 20 years has brought together old glories of skiing on Cerro Catedral.

Furthermore, he was the creator of the chef careerf, which during several winters was carried out in the Chapelco and Catedral hills.

Among his anecdotes in the mountains, Tito in the summer of 1960 climbed the Argentinian peak of Cerro Tronador with his friend Manolo Puente – who was the first correspondent for RIO NEGRO in Bariloche – and there they decided to repeat the expedition of Fray Francisco Menéndez who made that crossing in 1786, to cross the Andes mountain range in the Esquel area and see the waterfalls that the Franciscan priest had discovered. That adventure came true two years later and today it can be enjoyed on YouTube.

The same year, he married Cristina Bugni, with whom he had three daughters, Mónica, Paola and Valeria, one of whom continued his legacy as a journalist.

With extensive experience in the media, he collaborated for many years with this newspaper by telling stories from the region.


