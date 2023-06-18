The JxC candidates voted in Chaco: “It is a hard time and we must end the mafias”

Within the framework of the Simultaneous and Compulsory Open Primaries (PASO) in Chacoand as is known in the midst of a tense climate due to the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowskivoted this Sunday the two names that dispute the candidacy for the governorship for Together for Change, Juan Carlos Polinifrom the Order and Work list, and Leandro Zderofrom Chaco Cambia.

Both leaders pointed out how hard the moment is that Chaco society is experiencing, moved by the atrocious case of Cecilia Strzyzowskiat the same time that they highlighted the importance of the fact that this Sunday’s election “is the way to end the mafias” in that province.

It should be noted that also as opponents of the current management of Jorge Capitanich are Corriente de Expresión Renovada, with Gustavo Martinez as the only pre-candidate, and the former Peronist governor Sunday Peppocurrent ambassador to Paraguay.

Capitanich tried to do damage control: “A police event cannot be transformed into a political event”

Likewise, the former interim governor of Chaco, Juan Carlos Bacileff IVanoff, goes as the only pre-candidate of the Integrated Front. As far as liberals are concerned, Alfredo “Capi” Rodriguez is the only candidate for La Libertad Avanza, while Ruben Galassi He does it for Libertarians in Action. Finally, Cesar German Baez He is the only pre-candidate of the Partido Obrero for the Left Front.

In this context, the opposition candidate, Juan Carlos Polinicast his vote this morning at School No. 49 Bernardo de Irigoyen, in the town of Coronel Du Graty, and insisted on the importance of voting to “put an end to impunity” and that “the bad guys don’t win.”

“I voted to put an end to impunity, so that the bad guys in history don’t win, so that those who produce and work are heard and accompanied by the State,” He stated in dialogue with local media after leaving the polls to which he approached in the company of his four children.

In this regard, he noted: “The most important thing is that people understand that changes begin by voting, to end the mafias you have to go to each educational establishment to cast the vote with citizen responsibility. The transformations must take place through the participation of all the people, who must express their feelings at the polls,”

“I ask that justice act with independence and responsibilitythat provides the answers that all of Chaco’s society and fundamentally her family deserves,” he later added in reference to the case of Cecilia Strzyzowski and concluded: “Politics has to stop supporting mafia groups that cause so much damagen, for this reason the people of Chaco must vote en masse, to put an end to these mafias”.

For his part, Leandro Zdero cast his vote in Jardín 67 Alejandro Carbo, in the city of Resistencia, and stressed that “the province is experiencing a hard time” and insisted on the importance of the Chaqueños voting to improve the destinies of Chaco.

“It is an important date, a democratic day and the fundamental thing is that people participate. Our province is experiencing a hard time and in the face of so much darkness, it is time for the people of Chaco to express themselves to find out what model of province they want.”he expressed.

Along the same lines, he added: “We are controlling every corner of the provinceFundamentally, that all the schools are open, that the prosecutors are there, so we have a guarantee of being present. There were some difficulties at the beginning but already solving the interior and being next to each one of the heads of the schools”.

