‘The Last of Us’ First Trailer Unveiled – Video Site – WarnerMedia HBO Max

HBO set off a summer frenzy promotion, hoping to attract more subscribers with the power of Longyan. “The Last Survivor”, which has finished filming and is entering post-production and will premiere next year, has also been drawn to help: HBO released the first film of the show, There’s nothing special about Bill’s debut, and maybe the best content is reserved for the official trailer.

“Everyone I know is either dead or gone,” Ellie said.

“You don’t know what it means to have nothing at all,” Uncle Mandalore replied coldly.

In addition, the premiere of “Dragon Family” on Sunday received 85% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, which is better than the “Hulk” of a friend, especially the audience’s reputation:

The king in this regard is of course the sixth season of “Coquettish Lawyer”, and the end of the whole show makes fans feel disappointed:

Amazon is also adding leverage, investing heavily to promote the “Lord of the Rings” series scheduled to premiere early next month:

The show is scheduled to premiere on September 2, with two consecutive episodes that night, and then switched to one episode per week, with the remaining six episodes broadcast every Friday. The Lord of the Rings fans can also participate in the activities organized by Cinemark, and watch the first two episodes on August 31. Those who pre-purchase tickets will receive a $10 theater snack voucher.

It is said that the production budget of “The Lord of the Rings” is as high as more than 400 million US dollars, and it has been hailed by the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism of New Zealand as “the best drama in history”.