The curve of dengue and chikungunya cases continues to grow both in Córdoba and in the country. The arrival of the rains can favor the appearance of new mosquito breeding sites, and further complicate the situation.

The latest report from the provincial Ministry of Health reported that, in just one week, 219 cases of dengue were detected. This brought the total sum to 344 positive diagnoses this season, counting from August 2022 to the present.

This outbreak, which originated from travelers arriving from Brazil and Paraguay, is already locally prevalent. Like the mosquito population Temples of the Egyptians is high, the spread of the virus was also rapid. Of the total cases registered in Córdoba, 18 are imported and 326 are native.

In the city of Córdoba, the circulation of the virus was confirmed in 45 neighborhoods. There are currently active outbreaks in the southwest, southeast and northwest of the capital. In the interior, there were isolated cases in San Francisco, Villa Allende, Cosquín, Jesús María, Villa Reduction, Alta Gracia, General Deheza, La Calera, Salsipuedes, Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, Santa María de Punilla and Río Cuarto. An active outbreak is also registered in the latter city, the Province reported.

Laura López, director of Epidemiology of Córdoba, reported that the jump in patients is due to the multiple outbreaks that occurred in neighborhoods of the city of Córdoba “as well as the control actions carried out in which the active search for patients is carried out feverish”.

previous records

What do the 344 cases accumulated so far mean?

To measure the magnitude of the current outbreak, it is enough to go back to the information provided by the epidemiological bulletins of the National Ministry of Health, a tool that allows knowing the evolution of notifiable diseases in recent years.

From these documents it appears that the current outbreak is higher compared to the past two seasons but lower than that of 2019/2020.

If the information collected up to epidemiological week 12 (which ends on March 25) is taken into account, the bulletin indicates that in the last two seasons, circulation was low.

However, during the 2019/2020 season, up to now, 172 confirmed cases of dengue had been registered in Córdoba and 260 adding the probable ones. In just two weeks, the number had risen to 446 confirmed and 739 total (counting the probable).

National data confirm that, in the country, “the cases registered this season are higher than expected in recent years, except for 2020.” The latest updated data indicates that there are 9,388 positive diagnoses in Argentina.

In addition, surveillance is maintained on chikungunya, a disease that is also transmitted by Temples of the Egyptians. In the last week, 17 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total for the season to 42 positive diagnoses in Córdoba.

How to differentiate it from the flu

Jorge Correa, infectologist and member of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (Sadi), clarified that the restrictions on circulation decided in the pandemic made the circulation of dengue practically nil.

Asked about why the disease presents outbreaks in certain years, he indicated: “They are re-emerging pathologies that can appear at any time. It cannot be predicted, but if the conditions are right, everything is ready for the epidemic to break out. If there are mosquitoes, viral circulation can be high.”

Correa explained that, during the 1950s, the mosquito population had been controlled with a massive fumigation campaign. The operation was aimed at controlling malaria. However, insecticides prohibited due to their high toxicity, such as DDT, were used.

Starting in the 1990s, circulation began to increase, reaching the new century with a high circulation of dengue in provinces where the disease was not endemic.

The cardinal symptom of dengue is a fever greater than 37.8 degrees. It can be accompanied by tiredness and pain in certain parts of the body (head, behind the eyes, in the muscles and in the calf area). You may also have a skin rash with a change in color. In the most serious manifestations, hemorrhage, vomiting and red coloration in the feces. These are warning signs. It can also cause neurological impairment (confusion) and severe abdominal pain.

It differs from the flu because the latter compromises the upper airways, generating colds or plaques. And of chikungunya, because it does not manifest intense joint pain, something common in this disease that is known as “bent man” in Zulu dialect.

In chikungunya, these pains are disabling and may persist. It also manifests with an increase in the size of the lymph nodes, skin spots and inflammation of the tendons.

Is there a vaccine?

The incubation period of the dengue virus lasts between 10 and 15 days maximum. “Rain can increase the number of mosquito reservoirs. That is why it is very important that each one work to eliminate them in their homes,” said Correa.

The infectologist indicated that there is a vaccine approved by Anmat that prevents dengue. This dose is not found in the official calendar because Argentina is not an endemic country for dengue (it does not have cases all year round but they appear with heat and humidity). It is not very effective in populations that have not developed antibodies (around 45 percent effective), which is why it is indicated in countries where the disease is endemic.

Another vaccine is under development “with preliminary studies showing good results,” he added.

What is the risk of a person acquiring the virus a second time? Correa explained that everything depends on the serotype in the second infection. If this does not match that of the first, then the risk may be higher. In the last epidemic of 2020, the DEN 1 and DEN 4 viruses circulated in Córdoba. While today the DEN 2 prevails.

“Serious cases have also been seen with a first exposure,” added Correa.

Prevention

Health authorities recalled that fumigation is effective when local cases are registered. This season, 100 focus controls were carried out (75 in the capital and 25 in the interior). And that the most effective measure is to eliminate breeding sites inside and outside each home.

