For a long time, fluoroquinolones were among the most frequently prescribed antibiotics in Germany. in one Rote-Hand-Brief from spring 2019, pharmaceutical manufacturers demanded that European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) Doctors to stop prescribing fluoroquinolone antibiotics for mild to moderate infections.

Reason: The funds could cause serious side effects that last for months or years in the worst case and primarily affect the musculoskeletal system and the nervous system.

Aneurysms, depressions, tendon ruptures The possible side effects include tendon tears, muscle pain and weakness, joint pain and swelling, gait disorders, but also depression, sleep disorders, fatigue, limited memory, vision, hearing, smell and taste disorders. Fluoroquinolones also appear to increase the risk of aneurysms in the aorta, the heart’s main artery. The suppliers of the commercially available fluoroquinolone-containing medicines must update the product information with the new findings and risks.

Be careful if the drug ends in “floxacin”. The drugs with the active ingredients ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, moxifloxacin, norfloxacin and ofloxacin should no longer be prescribed for mild and moderate infections such as acute bronchitis, nor for senior citizens and people with kidney dysfunction, after organ transplants or when taking cortisone preparations (glucocorticoids). Tipp: If your doctor prescribes a drug that ends with “floxacin,” ask if it’s really necessary. There are usually alternatives. Our database shows which drugs are tested. Anyone who notices unwanted side effects after taking these antibiotics in themselves or those close to them should inform their doctor.