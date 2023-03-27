For example, influencer Amy Marietta recommends optimizing your captions for search. Amy Marietta

Influencer Amy Marietta gave tips on how content creators can improve their reach on Instagram. Marietta said she meets with Instagram staff monthly to ask questions on behalf of creators. Her tips include posting six Instagram Stories a day and posting once a day.

Instagram pushes content created with its own in-app tools and features, according to an influencer glimpsed by the company.

Influencer Amy Marietta shared this in Tiktok videos, sharing her impressions from meeting Instagram last week. Marietta has been meeting with Instagram’s partner managers for about three years. She currently meets with them about once a month to ask questions on behalf of the creators, she said in the video.