In the first minute, he tested the attention of the home goalkeeper Kovář Kaňák, but otherwise the game was played without much chances and the ice was primarily a tough fight for every centimeter. It wasn’t until the 13th minute that Polášek had an opportunity after Horák’s pass, but he failed. Moments later, visiting goalkeeper Kacetl also had a bit of luck when Gustaf Thorell missed on the finish line.

The cart on the other side was picked up by Kovář. At the end of the 18th minute, Kempný was the first in the match to sit on the penalty bench, and Třinečtí sensed a chance. Chmielewski was charged twice between the circles, in both cases Kovář made an excellent shot, but even he could not deflect Růžiček’s shot 47 seconds before the break. The visiting Gunners were left behind at the post and opened the scoring at the second attempt.

In the second period, Kacetl displaced Polášek’s finish, Gustaf Thorell shot wide from a good position, then Kacetl distinguished himself again with Kaše’s unprepared shot after Řepík’s pass. The steel players fouled four times in the course of ten minutes, and Sparta thus had a great chance to equalize, but despite the careful playing of the guests, they had a hard time getting chances even in power plays.

In the second period, Kacetl displaced Polášek's finish, Gustaf Thorell shot wide from a good position, then Kacetl distinguished himself again with Kaše's unprepared shot after Řepík's pass. The steel players fouled four times in the course of ten minutes, and Sparta thus had a great chance to equalize, but despite the careful playing of the guests, they had a hard time getting chances even in power plays.

Sobotka missed from a good shooting range, Kaše was again unable to shoot Kacetl from the circle and when the puck floated behind Kacetl's back after Řepík's shot, Nestrasil sent him to safety. Although the middle part of the game ended with an overwhelming ratio of 16:1 shots in favor of the home team, the score did not change.

“Power plays in the second period were the decisive phase of the match. Today we had a lot of them. However, Třinec played it excellently and we did not find a way to score a goal, which decided the whole match. That’s just how it goes in the playoffs. However, the important thing is that we have a completely clear conscience that we left everything there, even though we lost,” said Sparta coach Miloslav Hořava.

At the beginning of the third act, Voženílek and Růžička were outnumbered, but Kovář did not let himself be caught off guard. Then the series of expulsions continued on the visitors’ side, when Vrána and Smith were guilty of high-stick fouls. Except for Kaše’s blow from the first, which Kacetl blocked with his mask, Slezáné defended themselves without much difficulty.

Eight minutes before the end of the regular playing time, Voženílek had a unique chance to increase the lead, but from the break he rang a forehand only to the right stick behind Kovářová’s back. In the 55th minute, Tomášek had a chance to equalize, but he failed again on Kacetl. Two and a half minutes before the end, the home team played without a goalkeeper and Kurovský made the final decision. Daňo also scored into the empty net to highlight the difference in the score.

“The decisive element was our defensive weakening. The second period, when we were sent off four times from the 25th to the 36th minute, cost us a lot of strength in special formations that went to weaken, while other players did not get into the game. But I have to thank the players, who were there. It was a high-quality, combative and responsible performance. We blocked perhaps over thirty shots. Kacetl gave an above-standard performance, but it’s a question of the work of the entire team. This is the play-off. And I have to thank the boys,” said Třinec coach Zdeněk Moták .