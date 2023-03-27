VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company“) announces that, on March

24, 2023, the Company entered into a new deferral agreement (the “March 2023 Deferral Agreement“) with JD Zhixing Fund L.P. (“JDZF“), pursuant to which JDZF agreed

to grant the Company (i) a deferral of the cash interest payment of approximately US$7.9 million (the “May 2023 Cash Interest“) which will be due and payable on May 19, 2023 under

the Company’s US$250 million convertible debenture (the “Convertible Debenture“); (ii) a deferral of the cash interest, management fees, and related deferral fees of approximately

US$8.7 million (the “May 2022 Deferred Amounts“) which will be due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated May 13, 2022; (iii) the cash

and PIK interest, and related deferral fees of approximately US$13.5 million (the “July 2021 Deferred Amounts“) which will be due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023

under the deferral agreement dated July 30, 2021; and (iv) the cash and PIK interest, management fees, and related deferral fees of approximately US$110.4 million (the “November 2020

Deferred Amounts“, and together with the May 2023 Cash Interest, the May 2022 Deferred Amounts and the July 2021 Deferred Amounts, the “March 2023 Deferred Amounts“) which

will be due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated November 19, 2020. JDZF is the registered holder of the Company’s US$250 million Convertible

Debenture issued on November 19, 2009 and the Company’s largest shareholder.

Pursuant to Section 501(c) of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) Company Manual and Rule 14A.36 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

Limited (the “HKEX Listing Rules“), the Company will be seeking approval of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement from disinterested shareholders at a meeting of shareholders (the

“Meeting“) to be held at a future date to be set by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board“).

The March 2023 Deferral Agreement

The principal terms of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement are as follows:

Effectiveness of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement

The March 2023 Deferral Agreement is subject to the approvals from the TSX and the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the requirements of Section 501(c) of the TSX Company Manual

and the HKEX Listing Rules. See “Shareholders Approval Pursuant to TSX Requirements” below.

The Deferral