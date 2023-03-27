Home News Deferral of Payment Obligations under Convertible Debenture; Major and Connected Transaction Seite 1
News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that, on March 24, 2023, the Company entered into a new deferral agreement (the “March 2023 Deferral Agreement”) with …

Pursuant to Section 501(c) of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) Company Manual and Rule 14A.36 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
Limited (the “HKEX Listing Rules“), the Company will be seeking approval of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement from disinterested shareholders at a meeting of shareholders (the
Meeting“) to be held at a future date to be set by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board“).

The March 2023 Deferral Agreement

The principal terms of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement are as follows:

Effectiveness of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement

  • The March 2023 Deferral Agreement is subject to the approvals from the TSX and the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the requirements of Section 501(c) of the TSX Company Manual
    and the HKEX Listing Rules. See “Shareholders Approval Pursuant to TSX Requirements” below.

The Deferral

