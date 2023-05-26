The Last Redemption 2023 Spring/Summer Collection Officially Released

The Last Redemption 2023 Spring/Summer series was officially released, telling a beautiful story of Don Quixote by reflecting the image of the black phoenix burning in nirvana and the scene of feather flowers blooming from thorny vines. The women’s clothing series launched by the brand for the first time this season interprets the passionate and tenacious spiritual power from the opposite but similar female perspectives. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection speaks of an instinct driven by a sense of adventure: an intense reverence for unwavering faith and a heroic hope for the unknown. The collection expresses this longing, through the imagery of crested heads and thorns, expressed through embossed silver and hand-embroidered.

As one of the main design elements of this season, the distinctive embroidery of thorns and feathers grows overtly or secretly in the collar, front placket and other details, and is vividly restored and traced with delicate hand-embroidered techniques. The elements of tooling are performed in a variety of ways, such as sexy avant-garde or relaxed atmosphere – tooling shirts, leather shorts and mini skirts, etc., adding rich possibilities to tooling design. On top of the spiritual implication, the original intention of the clothing can be expressed, making the design practical. The well-shaped coat is decorated with embossed hardware and detachable design, adding multi-layered visual possibilities; Japanese nylon material meets Italian artificial vegetable tanned leather, the texture is subtly enhanced, and it is restrained.