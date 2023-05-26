World Table Tennis Championships Comprehensive: Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha advance to the mixed doubles final in national table tennis singles

Original title: World Table Tennis Championships Comprehensive: National Table Tennis Singles into the quarterfinals Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha advance to the mixed doubles final

The World Table Tennis Championships in Durban decided on the 25th in the singles quarterfinals, and all five men and five women of the Chinese team advanced. Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha will compete with Japanese pair Tomokazu Zhangmoto/Hina Hayata for the mixed doubles championship.

On May 25, Wang Chuqin (left)/Sun Yingsha celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu

In men’s singles, Wang Chuqin defeated Portuguese player Gerardo in straight sets. In the first three games, Wang Chuqin took the initiative and won three games in a row with the same score of 11:4. In the fourth game, Geraldo recovered and once held the game point, but Wang Chuqin scored 3 points in a row and won with a 12:10 reversal.

Fan Zhendong defeated Qiu Dang, a Chinese-German athlete, 4:0. Fan Zhendong believes that when he played against Qiu Dang for the first time, he encountered some difficulties in the first game. After winning, he felt better and better on the court, and the ball became more and more free.

Liang Jingkun defeated Slovenian Joczyk 4:2 and won his first victory in three matches against his opponent. Ma Long eliminated South Korean player Lim Jong-hoon in straight sets. Lin Gaoyuan defeated Chinese Taipei player Lin Yunru 4:1.

Egyptian player Assar swept Croatian Puka 4:0 to advance to the quarter-finals of singles, and the other two men’s singles quarter-finals belonged to Japan’s Tomokazu Haramoto and Danish black horse Linde.

In the women’s singles competition, Chen Xingtong fell behind 1:3 in the match against Zheng Yijing from Chinese Taipei. Zheng Yijing also led by 10:9 and 10:8 in the fifth and sixth innings respectively. But Chen Xingtong resolved the opponent’s three match points and won 11:7 in the deciding game.

On May 25, Chen Xingtong (right) celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

Chen Xingtong will compete with his teammate Wang Manyu for a place in the top four. Wang Manyu, who advanced after seven rounds of fierce fighting the day before, eliminated German player Mitteram 4:1 after losing a round first. Wang Manyu believes that the whole person was very tight at the beginning, and his shots were very careful. The opponent played very proactively, and he lost the first round because of his conservativeness.

Chen Meng defeated Japanese player Miyu Kihara 4:2. The first four rounds of the two sides were tied. In the fifth round, Chen Meng won 11:7. In the sixth round, he continued to chase points against Kihara Miyu. Chen Meng withstood the pressure and scored 3 points in a row with an 8:7 lead. victory. In the quarter-finals, Chen Meng will face Japanese player Mima Ito.

Sun Yingsha defeated South Korean player Shin Yubin 4:0, and Wang Yidi also defeated Japanese player Miu Hirano in straight sets. Sun Yingsha’s opponent in the next round is German veteran Han Ying, and Wang Yidi will face another Japanese player, Hayata Hina.

In the mixed doubles semi-final, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha narrowly beat Huang Zhenting/Du Kaiqin from Hong Kong, China 3:2. Lin Shidong/Quaiman, another national table tennis team that participated in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, lost 1:3 to Zhang Benzhihe/Hayada Hina. The latter met Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha again in the final after the Houston World Table Tennis Championships.

In the women’s doubles quarter-finals, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi defeated Mima Ito/Hina Hayata 3:0, and Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu defeated the Chinese Taipei team Zheng Yijing/Li Yuzhun 3:0. The men’s doubles quarter-final staged a “national table tennis derby”. Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin defeated Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong 3:1. (Su Bin and Xie Jiang)