US$269 !! A new generation of mainstream A-card!! AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card actual measurement- HKEPC Hardware in the field of computer

AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card (MBA reference board)

Received the Radeon RX 7600 official board graphics card sent by AMD for testing. Two days before the launch, AMD suddenly dropped the price to US$269, which is cheaper than Radeon RX 6650 XT / GeForce RTX 3060, and claims to be 186 faster than GTX 1060 in terms of performance. %, GTX 2060 is 45% faster, positioning the 1080p game market with full light-tracing special effects, and can provide 60fps+ performance through FSR2 technology. The goal is to attract existing GTX 1060 and RTX 2060 transfer upgrades.

The exterior design of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card is similar to that of the previous generation. The difference is that the outer shell becomes an all-black color with red lines and triangles as embellishments. “The words are quite simple.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 adopts Dual Slot design, the size is only 244mm x 98mm x 40mm, and the weight is 689g. Most of the A4 thin boxes can fit in it. You can see that there is a cooling vent on the top of the card, and the heat is drawn into the main by the fan. Exit from the top of the card.

There is a metal back plate on the back of the graphics card, which can strengthen the rigidity of the PCB and enhance the supporting force, so as to avoid PCB bending damage. The metal back plate is added with heat conduction stickers, which can provide a little passive heat dissipation for the passive components of the PCB on the back of the graphics card.

AMD D745 Male PCB

AMD Radeon RX 7600 MBA adopts D745 male board design, 10 Layers PCB and is optimized for low impedance signal and power transmission, providing low impedance for signal transmission, 4 layers of which use 2oz copper to improve electrical performance, while retaining good overclocking performance.

Adopt 10-phase power supply design, 8-phase power supply for GPU, 2-phase power supply for GDDR6 memory, GPU uses OnSemi NCP302155 DrMOS to add upper and lower bridge MOSFETs and integrated drivers in a single package, single-phase can provide 55A continuous current output.

AMD Navi 33XL graphics core

AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card uses Navi 31 XL graphics core, chip number is 215-163000057, adopts more mature TSMC 6nm process, single chip design does not separate GCD / MCD Die, built-in 13.3 billion transistors, Die Size It is 204mm², with 32 Compute Units (CU), built-in 2,048 SPs, 128 Texture Units, 32 RA acceleration units, 64 new AI acceleration units and 64 ROP calculation units. The number of CU calculation units has increased compared with the previous generation 14%.

In terms of clock frequency, the Radeon RX 7600 preset GPU clock frequency is 1,720MHz Base Clock, 2,250MHz Game Clock, and up to 2,655MHz Boost Clock. The measured clock frequency can reach 2.8GHz+ level, and the highest TDP is 165W. It is recommended to use a power supply of 550W or above supplier.

128-bit 8GB GDDR6 memory capacity

In terms of memory, Radeon RX 7600 has 8GB GDDR6 memory capacity and 128-bit memory controller, the real memory bandwidth is 288GB/s, and AMD has added 32MB Infinity Cache (L3) to the GPU, making the its equivalent memory bandwidth is close to 476.9GB/s, approximately equal to the 192-bit interface equivalent of the same memory speed.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 MBA reference board uses 4 SK Hynox H56G42AS6D-X014 GDDR6 chips, the operating clock is 2,250MHz (18Gbps), each chip has a capacity of 16Gbit (512M x 32), and the total capacity is 8 GB. .

AMD Radeon RX 7600 has a maximum board power of 165W, and only one PCIe 8-Pin interface is enough to meet the power supply needs. The official recommendation is to use a power supply of at least 550W or above.

In terms of display output, AMD Radeon RX 7600 provides 3 Display Port 2.1 and 1 HDMI 2.1a interfaces, of which DisplayPort 2.1 single cable can support up to 2K @900Hz, 4K @ 480Hz and [email protected], support 12bit HDR, 68 billion colors The output can fully comply with the REC2020 specification, and HDMI 2.1a supports up to 2K @ 240Hz, 4K @ 120Hz and 8K @ 60Hz.