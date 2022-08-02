Home Sports Wrestling – The Closing of the International Class A Tournament in Romania, the Chinese Team Adds a Medal_Muheite_Player_Wang Chengwu
Wrestling – The Closing of the International Class A Tournament in Romania, the Chinese Team Adds a Medal_Muheite_Player_Wang Chengwu

Original title: Wrestling – International A-Class Tournament Romania Station Closing Chinese Team Adds Medals

Wrestling – The Closing of the Romanian Station of the International A-Class Tournament, the Chinese Team Adds a Medal

On July 31, China‘s Muhet Tursunbek (top) and Switzerland’s Samuel Scheler competed in the men’s freestyle 97kg final. Muhet won the championship.

On the same day, the 2022 International Wrestling A-level Romanian standing in Bucharest ended.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Kristel)

On July 31, China‘s Muhet Tursunbek (right) and Switzerland’s Samuel Scheler compete in the men’s freestyle 97kg final. Muhet won the championship.

On the same day, the 2022 International Wrestling A-level Romanian standing in Bucharest ended.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Kristel)

On July 31, China‘s Wang Chengwu (middle) and Kazakhstan’s Basharikov compete in the men’s classical 82kg final. Wang Chengwu won the runner-up.

On the same day, the 2022 International Wrestling A-level Romanian standing in Bucharest ended.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Kristel)

