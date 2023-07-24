The Latest Updates on ‘La Casa de los Famosos’: Elimination Results and How to Vote

Title: “Excitement Builds as “La Casa de los Famosos” Elimination Gala Approaches”

Subtitle: Find Out Who Left the House and How to Vote for Your Favorite Celeb

In Mexico, the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” has captivated both national and international audiences since its premiere. Last Sunday marked the first elimination gala, where one participant bid farewell to the show. As anticipation builds for the next gala, here’s what you can expect on Sunday.

The seventh inhabitant to leave “La Casa de los Famosos México” was Celery, making history as the first member of the ‘team hell’ to depart from the reality show.

For fans who want to save their favorite participant from elimination, there is a voting process in place. To vote, visit the official page of “La Casa de los Famosos México” or use the provided QR code during the galas. Within the official page, navigate to the “Votes” section and select the participant you want to support. By clicking on “Send vote” according to the photo of the chosen celebrity, you can nominate or save them from each weekly delivery. Please note that voting is limited to Mexican territory, and ViX+ subscribers can vote up to 10 times. Additionally, voting is possible during pre-galas, galas, and post-galas on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

To ensure you don’t miss any exciting moments from the new Televisa reality show, “La Casa de los Famosos” can be watched 24 hours a day via its website and the ViX streaming platform. Tune in to Channel 2 of Las Estrellas every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. or catch the show from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Channel 5.

“The House of Famous” brings together 14 celebrities, influencers, actors, and hosts in a competition to win 4 million pesos. The contestants live together in one house for approximately two and a half months. Their daily activities are broadcast live through a streaming channel, allowing viewers to witness their interactions in various areas of the house, including the living room, dining room, terrace, pool, bedrooms, and kitchen.

One interesting dynamic in “The House of Famous” is the relationship between Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara. Nicola, a participant since the show’s inception, has formed a close bond with the influencer Wendy Guevara. Speculations regarding their connection have emerged, but both have stated that they are good friends.

In case you were curious about the participants of “La Casa de los Famosos,” they include Paul Stanley, Raquel Bigorra, Emilio Osorio, Wendy Guevara, Poncho De Nigris, María Fernanda Quiroz, Sofía Rivera Torres (eliminated), Nicola Porcella, Héctor André ‘Apio’ Quijano, Marie Claire Harp (eliminated), Jorge Llosa, Sergio Mayer, and Bárbara Torres.

In addition, recommended videos related to “La Casa de los Famosos” are available, including the most recent episode, “The House of Celebrities Mexico 2023: elimination day,” which can be viewed on Channel 5.

With the upcoming gala, fans can look forward to more drama, eliminations, and unexpected twists in the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos.” Stay tuned to witness the intense competition and find out who will win the coveted prize of 4 million pesos.

