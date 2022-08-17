In ancient times, there was “burning incense in a furnace” to add fragrance to clothes, but today there is The Laundress to leave incense in laundry. Following the co-branding of ROSE 31 and SANTAL 33 with LE LABO, the same fragrance laundry detergent, The Laundress, a laundry care expert from New York, has teamed up with the oriental culture fragrance brand Guanxia to launch The Laundress x Guan on August 11, 2022. Summer limited edition “Yihe Jingui” laundry detergent.

THE LAUNDRESS’s insistence on “special clothing and special care” is connected with Guanxia’s dedication to smell. Eastern and Western brands join hands again. While gently caring for hands and fabrics, I hope you can also feel that standing under a osmanthus tree to wash of distant mood.

East and West brands join hands to start a delicate laundry ceremony

Guanxia has always looked at nature from the perspective of the oriental realm, aiming to create a contemporary oriental beauty that integrates the five senses and can be seen, smelled and felt. With the heart of awe, look for aroma stories in the oriental culture and history, take precious plant ingredients from China and the world, and create a meaningful aroma rooted in the oriental soil.

The Laundress, a clothing care expert from New York, features products with the ultimate subdivision of fabric cleaning, and adheres to the brand concept of “specialized clothing for special care”. Since entering China, it has been increasingly loved by domestic consumers and has become one of the indispensable products for many families. The brand fragrance charm with 40 years of experience in perfumery and a mysterious compound perfume-level formula from New York is the preference of many consumers.

With similar brand vision and pursuit of life aesthetics, the brands have joined forces again. As the Mid-autumn Festival is approaching, a joint custom-made “Yihe Jingui” laundry detergent is launched. In the name of Gui, they talk about the warm fragrance of autumn osmanthus and play the autumn sonata in the laundry room.

Light a moonlight and warm the fragrance of sweet-scented osmanthus

The most impressive thing about autumn in Beijing is the autumn of the Summer Palace. The inspiration for the Summer Seasons series, the Summer Palace and the Golden Osmanthus series, is also inspired by this casual encounter – passing by the Summer Palace on an autumn night, the night wind blows the century-old osmanthus. The fragrance is overflowing, and the streets outside the palace wall are fragrant.

From the early days of Guanxia to today, it is the Yihe Jingui series. In an autumn many years ago, its appearance realized the dream of “carrying a osmanthus tree home”, and now it is still the most popular series in autumn and winter. The distant and sweet cinnamon is the most warm artistic conception. The fabric is washed with fatigue, and the smell of soft clothes stained with cinnamon will make you feel at ease.

The Laundress Guanxia co-branded customized laundry detergent “Yihe Jingui” continues to use the formula of high-purity osmanthus pure oil to bring the majestic autumn day in the north to home. When the sound of running water starts, the open white foam sneaks in the clothes, breathing and breathing, if you are under the sweet-scented osmanthus tree by the gurgling stream. Drenched in poetry, the falling sweet-scented osmanthus flowers are piled on the shoulders, sending out bursts of fragrance. The dirt on the clothes is washed away with the running water, but the fleeting autumn is sealed between the fabrics and fibers, and the whole autumn is spread with every gesture.

Adhere to special clothing and special care to pass the aesthetics of washing and care

As a specialized clothing care brand with professionally subdivided fabric care knowledge and luxurious fragrance experience, the Laundress adheres to the concept of attaching importance to clothing maintenance. The Laundress has always been strict in fabric cleaning, gentle in fiber care, and selects natural skin care ingredients. , is committed to creating a happy and professional clothing care experience for consumers.

The Laundress founders Lindsey Wieber and Gwen Whiting

The founders of THE LAUNDRESS, Lindsey Wieber and Gwen Whiting, have been in the fashion industry for many years. They are committed to developing healthy and environmentally friendly high-quality washing products. For different fabrics such as cotton, silk, wool and cashmere, they have launched a variety of corresponding products to solve the problem for consumers to clean special materials. The troubles of fabrics, and with elegant life aesthetics, reshape consumers’ understanding of clothing washing and care, and build a delicate, healing and pleasant home washing attitude.

The Laundress Guanxia Yihe Jingui Laundry Detergent will be officially released on August 11, 2022, and will be available in The Laundress Tmall Laundry flagship store, WeChat online boutique, The Laundress Tsutaya flagship store (Shanghai Qiantan Taikoo) store) to choose from.