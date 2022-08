The Palio di Siena scheduled for 7.15 pm on July 16 has been postponed to the following day due to bad weather. A violent downpour hit the city around 4.30 pm making the tufa track unusable, already beaten by the rains of the night. The official postponement was given with the green flag hoisted by the Municipality to the three-light windows of Palazzo Pubblico.

video by Giulio Schoen

01:16