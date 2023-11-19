Home » The Legal Battle of Shakira: Accusations, Potential Jail Time, and Financial Obligations
The Legal Battle of Shakira: Accusations, Potential Jail Time, and Financial Obligations

Pop star Shakira is facing a trial for tax fraud in Spain, with the possibility of a pact still on the table. The trial, set to begin soon, has garnered attention from various media outlets, as the singer could potentially face jail time.

Shakira, who is accused of owing a significant amount to the Spanish Treasury, has attracted a number of high-profile figures to her case. Fher, from the band Maná, is said to be among the witnesses in the trial.

As the trial approaches, the public is eager to learn more about the details of the case and what the potential consequences could be for the international superstar. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

