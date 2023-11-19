Maximum tension: Mohamed Salah was attacked by Sierra Leone supporters in the middle of a match

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah experienced a frightening moment during his visit to Sierra Leone for the African Qualifiers match for the 2026 World Cup. The Egyptian winger was attacked by a fan in the middle of the match, causing a security scare and leading to his escorted exit from the stadium by military forces.

The incident occurred at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Liberia, where Egypt secured a victory over Sierra Leone. Salah, who had recently shone in a match against Djibouti with a four-goal performance, provided an important assist in the victory against Sierra Leone, despite the unexpected intrusion onto the field.

The attempted attack on Salah by a local fan was stopped by his teammates and stadium security, but it marred what should have been a celebratory moment for the player and his team. Photographers captured the chaotic scene, with one fan seemingly attempting to kiss Salah’s feet and another wearing a Manchester City shirt.

The incident overshadowed Salah’s impressive performances for Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers, as well as his success with Premier League club Liverpool. The 31-year-old winger recently signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool, reportedly making him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. However, his success on the field was overshadowed by the alarming incident in Sierra Leone, where Salah’s safety was compromised.

Salah’s prominence and talent have made him a target for clubs seeking to enrich their squads, with reported interest from Al-Ittihad. Despite rejecting a significant offer for Salah, Liverpool may face continued interest in the player due to his impressive contributions and star power in the world of football. Despite the frightening experience in Sierra Leone, Salah’s focus remains on leading his nation to success in the world‘s biggest sporting event.