“The life I deserve”: a new podcast gives voice to the stories of LGBTQIA+ rebirth thanks to anti-discrimination centers

Living, no longer surviving. Anti-discrimination centers and LGBTQIA+ shelters save human lives. This is demonstrated by the people who have asked for their help and have experienced the direct benefits. «I had really come to lose myself with all the masks I had put on», «I could no longer live with all that fear», «I thought several times about taking my own life, my parents were never able to understand me». Logan, Esme, Angela e Jamal these are just some of the people who turned to the center Welcome4Rainbow of the Mario Mieli homosexual culture club in Rome and who thus had the opportunity to start rebuilding their existence.

We wanted to tell their stories in a new podcast called The life I deserve. Voices of LGBTQIA+ rebirth. Bright and powerful voices that Giorgio Umberto Bozzoalready appreciated author of the podcast The roots of pride, he collected with tact and professionalism. The production was made possible thanks to the financial support of Unar, the national anti-racial discrimination office of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, in collaboration with OnePodcast.

The boy who didn’t like nail polish; The woman who recognized herself in a film; The man who didn’t want to be stoned; The woman who came out of the enchanted labyrinth are the titles of four episodes available on the OnePodcast app, on the La Stampa website and on all major audio streaming platforms (Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts).

