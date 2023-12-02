breaking latest news of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s plan to promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta – Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal

and inject new vitality into the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.”Taking into account the regional advantages of the Yangtze River Delta in terms of economic scale, industrial structure, scientific and technological innovation, and urban agglomeration, it is necessary to give full play to the overall driving effect of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, continuously deepen the integration of major rivers and seas, technology, industries, urban and rural areas, and cities, Form a higher level of two-dimensional spatial structure and three-dimensional industrial layout, and promote the coordinated development of infrastructure, environment, public services, and policy standards.”We must comprehensively improve the ability of the integration and coordination of the Yangtze River Delta, uphold and strengthen the leading core of Shanghai, fully leverage the effect of taking the lead in giving play to the role of Nanjing, Hangzhou, Hefei and other provincial capitals, and give play to the demonstration and driving role of the key city clusters such as the Suzhou-Wuxi-Changzhou cluster, Ningbo-Zhoushan-Huzhou cluster, Jiaxing-Hangzhou Bay cluster, and the Wuhu-Ma’anshan-Bengbu cluster.”General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need to promote regional synergy and rational flow of the production factors, eliminate barriers to data and personnel flow, and strive to build a new development pattern that integrates regional development and global opening up. At the same time, cultivate and expand new advantages of international cooperation and competition facing the world and the future.General Secretary Xi Jinping encouraged us all to take the initiative to adapt to the new requirements of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta in the new era, and to work hard to promote the supply-side structural reform, create a fair and competitive market environment, and optimize the overall factor allocation. The reform, opening up, and innovation will continue to deepen, better serve high-quality integrated development, and better seize opportunities and possibilities in development, and continuously unlock new kinetic energy in reform and opening up…The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta is an important measure to promote high-quality development, which not only requires the “four consciousness”, but also requires constant exploration and innovation in practices, and emphasizes the responsibility of comprehensively promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta to the new era.

This article was jointly written by Liu Shijin, the Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the deputy director of the Economic Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, and Wu Zhenyu, Vice President of the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Dean of the School of Economics.

