Produced by Anhui Radio and Television Station and the Golden Shield Film and Television Culture Center of the Ministry of Public Security, the famous writer Pan Jun directed and wrote the screenplay, starring He Bing, Zhang Guoqiang, Wang Cong and other actors starring the contemporary drama "Demarcation Line" is on the air! Actor Wang Cong plays the apprentice of Ma Dongsheng (played by Zhang Guoqiang), an enthusiastic and realistic taxi driver Wu Qiang. In the play, Wu Qiang, played by Wang Cong, was very decadent for a time after his divorce. By chance, he became a neighbor with Tao Xiaofang, a "black butterfly" with a complicated identity. Because of her appearance, many things changed invisibly, forcing Wu Qiang's Life gradually becomes "wonderful". In several contacts with Liu Mei, the opposite "neighbor", she helped her hide her whereabouts from her husband, deliberately lied, and created a peaceful atmosphere; when Liu Mei's husband was involved in a car accident, she saw the red pocket of hundred-yuan bills in the car. , did not withstand the temptation, although he called the police to ask for the rescue of the victims, but he also had selfishness to take the money as his own; later, he had a secret relationship with his neighbor Xiao Tao, which made Wu Qiang, who was very simple and honest, have I just wanted to live my life well. But Xiao Tao's true identity, the car accident and the windfall are destined to fail him. In the latest development of the plot, Xiao Tao was arrested by the police because of Liu Mei's disclosure, and Wu Qiang was at a loss. In the face of his captured lover and the ill-gotten gains, how should he make a choice? Because of the appearance of Wu Qiang's character, everyone has a strong curiosity about it. Many viewers feel that this person seems dispensable. Although he has a story, it makes people feel that the overall story is irrelevant and does not affect the development of the entire plot. But after all, he is definitely not a superfluous person. Because he indirectly testified to his master Ma Dongsheng's true purpose of going to Suzhou to meet Wang Juan, he virtually covered up Ma Dongsheng's crime. At the same time, he intersects with the hidden Tao Xiaofang and Liu Mei, and becomes the intersection of the three lines. He is indispensable. Actor Wang Cong has created many roles for us as a powerful actor. Ye Kun, the domineering eldest brother in "Hello, An Yi"; Xiao Zhanwu, the resolute battalion commander of the second battalion in "Top Secret 543"; Chen Hengli, who is sleek, ulterior, and unscrupulous for fame and fortune in "The Former"; Shi Xingguo, the company commander of the battle hero company… These characters made the audience who watched the TV series "Boundary Line" leave messages: "Is the company commander retired to choose a career on his own?" "Isn't this Commander Xiao from "Top Secret 543″?" "Chen Hengli went to the city to drive a taxi." "Wang Cong is really a good actor. He played domineering, slick, and ordinary." Whether it is idol dramas, spy war dramas, modern dramas, urban judicial dramas, period dramas or modern dramas, etc., with years of steady and steady accumulation of strength, Wang Cong performs different types of works and roles, and is praised by many fans as a "drama thrower" face", but also shows the charm of the characters that belong to him. And each of these various roles is a testament to his superb acting skills and his love for acting. In the new play, the control of the characters is also quite in place. The helplessness of the relationship during the divorce, the decadence after the divorce, the sympathy for Liu Mei, the joy of Xiao Tao's secret love, the hesitation after the lover was arrested, and the torment of the ill-gotten wealth… He all used him. His mature acting skills are precise and just right, and he proves himself with vivid roles. Judging from the opening pictures and the official preview, Wu Qiang originally looked very simple, with a strong aura, a fearless expression on his face, and explosives tied to his body. What happened to put him on this path that wasn't "quiet". The TV series "The Line of Demarcation" is broadcast at 19:30 every night at the Happiness Theater of Jiangsu Satellite TV. Please pay attention to Wu Qiang, played by Wang Cong in the play, once you explore it. At present, Wang Cong is creating the short play "Four Treasures of the Study", which he directed and starred in. In the future, there will be works such as the TV series "Fighting Thieves" and the online drama "Dear Mr. Recluse" cooperating with actors such as Huang Jingyu. Looking forward to more wonderful works from him.

