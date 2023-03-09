Eugenia “La China” Suárez turned 31 and received an exclusive gift from her partner, Rusherking. As shared by the artistic representative of the singer, the model was very happy driving a convertible car with a pink bow on its hood.

“Happy birthday Chinita, we love you!”, says the video posted on Instagram. In the images, the former TeenAngel is seen above a Volkswagen New Beetle, model 2006 and black. Inside her, she was accompanied by her daughter Rufina Cabré, and the interpreter of “Perfecta”.

On a well-known online buying and selling site, a similar model of the car that the actress drove has a value that oscillates the 20 thousand dollars. According to the price of the blue dollar today, it would have an approximate price of 7 million 500 thousand pesos.

Through her social networks, China Suárez sent a record of all the affection she received for the arrival of her birthday. Among several of the love postcards, Amancio appeared – the son she had with Benjamín Vicuña – and of course her beloved Rusherking did not miss.

Photo screenshot

China Suárez and the artist maintain a deep dating relationship for almost a year. It was in May of last year when the actress first published a photo with her partner and she touched all her fans. From that moment, the bond evolved and today they share family moments and travel around the world.

Just a week ago, the actress published a heartfelt message: “I will never stop thanking life for having met you. I didn’t realize how broken I was until you hugged me. Thank you for the love you give me, to me and to the most important thing I have, which are my children. I love you”.

The man from Santiago took the allusion and soon responded in the same way. “My beautiful companion you deserve much more“, he pointed.

It is not the first time that China writes beautiful words of love to her partner. For Valentine’s Day, she dedicated a tender message to him that moved his followers. “I wasn’t going to do any post for Valentine’s Day, but I looked for you so much that I’m not going to miss any opportunity to remind you what you mean to me. Today, once again, you showed me what you are made of, your values, you are pure love. I love you Thomas,” she wrote.

