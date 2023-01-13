Listen to the audio version of the article

Based in an eighteenth-century villa and products entirely made in Italy by controlling the entire supply chain, from raw materials to packaging, the Genoese cosmetic company

Lovrén continues to expand its presence abroad: already distributed in France, Spain, Romania and Bulgaria, it aims for 2023 to extend its sales network to eight new countries.

The beauty brand belongs to the Clinicalfarma group, born in 2018, and is present in around 4,000 pharmacies throughout Italy. Exports in 2021 represented 41% of production, growing by almost 14 percentage points, with a value that exceeded 4.8 billion euros. Lovrén has entered approximately 1,500 points of sale in France with a network of 32 multi-firm direct agents, approximately 2,000 pharmacies in Spain and is expanding its market to approximately 500 points of sale in Romania and Bulgaria.

«When we began to develop the idea of ​​creating a beauty brand, amidst a thousand doubts and perplexities, we were certain of one thing: creating products that were entirely made in Italy – says Diego Gulli, CEO of Clinicalfarma who, together with Alessio Baldaccini, is at the helm of Lovrén -. We have never thought, not even for a moment, of reviewing this point, which has always been for us the basis from which to start creating a line that respects the highest standards of excellence. In fact, Italy is the country to which many foreign make-up and skincare companies rely for their production, precisely because it is internationally recognized for its expertise in the sector and for the high level of competence of its professionals».