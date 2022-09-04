Xi’an News Network News On September 3, the national emotional masterpiece “The End of the Sea is the Grassland” based on the real historical event of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia” held its premiere in Beijing. The film “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” producer Jiang Defu, CEO of Bona Film Group, director Er Dongsheng, producer Li Jinwen, and starring Chen Baoguo, Ma Su, Ayunga, Luo Yichun and others appeared on the red carpet for the premiere.

On the red carpet of the premiere, director Er Dongsheng and producer Li Jinwen shared their expectations for the film: “I hope the audience can be moved by the film and feel the love and beauty from ordinary people.” On the red carpet, he and Xu Yichen, who played the young Du Sihan, finally met outside the screen. The overlap of the two time and space is full of wonder and touching. Chen Baoguo said that this “60 years of love” has always touched him during the filming process.

After watching the movie, the participating actors from Inner Mongolia expressed emotion on the red carpet that their “glasses are swollen from crying”: “This movie is really worth savoring. This movie is full of national love and grassland. Love, family love. I hope the audience can bring their relatives to the theater to watch this movie, and they will definitely experience the deep love and touching.”

The movie “The End of the Sea is the Grassland” was filmed on the Wulagai grassland in Inner Mongolia. On the same day, the relevant leaders of the Wulagai management area presented precious Mongolian traditional costumes to the creators, thanking the creators for their full presentation of the grasslands, and warmly calling on everyone to go to the grasslands Tourism: “This film truly presents the natural and cultural customs of Inner Mongolia, and you can enjoy the beauty of the Wulagai Prairie on the big screen.”

