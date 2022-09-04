Home Entertainment The male protagonist of “Coquettish Lawyer”: I want to make an action comedy movie like Jackie Chan- People- cnBeta.COM
The male protagonist of "Coquettish Lawyer": I want to make an action comedy movie like Jackie Chan

The male protagonist of “Coquettish Lawyer”: I want to make an action comedy movie like Jackie Chan- People- cnBeta.COM

Bob Odenkirk, star of the just-finished “Beautiful Attorney”, starred in the movie “Little People” last year, and this movie made him addicted to action dramas, and he wants to continue to develop in this regard. In an interview, Odenkirk said he was pleasantly surprised by the success of “Little People” and wanted to go down that path and do another action drama with comedic elements.

Odenkirk said: “Little People was a big surprise to me. I started the project because I felt like a character like The Lawyer could be tried in an action movie. He has a very sincere desire and is willing to sacrifice himself. I still work out several times a week, and if I’m in good shape, you can still see me in other action movies. I think action movies are a very easy format for comedy elements, and I like the early ones that have Jackie Chan movies with humorous elements. I want to make movies like that in the future.”

The producers of Little People are currently working on a sequel, and the cast and crew of the first installment will return. “Little People” was released during the epidemic in 2021 and won $57 million at the box office at a cost of $16 million, so a sequel is also a logical thing.

