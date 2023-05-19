The man who killed his daughter in Córdoba had three complaints, but “they did not warrant arrest”

The 61-year-old man who murdered his 23-year-old daughter yesterday, shot his ex-wife and then committed suicide in the city of Córdoba had been denounced three times by “violence and death threats”. Although for the deputy attorney general of the province accusations “He did not warrant the arrest”.

This was stated by the judicial official Bettina Croppi, who in statements to the local press explained that Ricardo Rafael Bottone it had been denounced three times by the victims between 2021 and 2022.

According to the deputy attorney general, the first complaint, filed by her ex-partner, Mercedes Martínez, whom she beat to death with the butt of a weapon yesterday, was in the same episode in which she shot her daughter, Milagros Bottone (23 ), was filed in October 2021 by “economic violence”.

At that time, justice had imposed on the aggressor restriction measures and firearms had been seizedwhile the ex-partner had been given an anti-panic button, Croppi explained to Canal Doce de Córdoba.

A month later, according to the judicial official, the man was again denounced for “violating the restraining order” imposed by the Justice, which in this case accused him of “disobedience”.

Meanwhile, last year the third complaint was received, in this case made by his daughter Milagros for “threats of death”added the prosecutor.

Croppi considered that these complaints “did not warrant the arrest” of Bottone: “These causes of simple threat and police disobedience do not warrant the arrest of a person.”affirmed the prosecutor when justifying the freedom of the femicide.

And he added: “The repressive response of the State does not serve to change structures that are installed in society.”

for the prosecutor “The law is not designed to prevent femicides”an act that “has a context that is cultural and historical” and that is typical of “patriarchy.”

A man wanted to attack his ex and ended up killing his daughter: the fact

The tragic episode occurred yesterday morning in General Paz at 3,000, in the Alta Córdoba neighborhood of the capital, when the man entered the home of his ex-partner and his daughter.

When mother and daughter arrived and found Bottone, who was violating the last perimeter that prohibited him from approaching the homea strong discussion arose between the man and Martínezwho began to be hit in the face with the butt of a weapon carried by the attacker.

In this context, their daughter interceded to defend her mother and stop the aggression of her father, who fired a shot that hit Milagros’s throat and caused her death.

After that, Bottone, with the same weapon, he killed himself with a shot to the head.

Martínez managed to activate the anti-panic button and a few minutes later the police arrived at the home, who ordered the transfer of the two women to the Emergency Hospital, where the doctors performed resuscitation maneuvers on Milagros, although without results.

Meanwhile, the woman received cures for the blows and was discharged.

