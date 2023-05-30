The “maneuver” that would allow Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in Spain

The decision of the captain of the Argentine national team Lionel Messi regarding his future is imminent.

Messi, who was crowned Ligue 1 champion with PSG last Saturday and will end his contract on June 30, will not renew with the Parisian club and will decide his future in the coming days, according to what the Catalan newspaper published. Sports world that follows everything related to Barcelona.

The man from Rosario has several offers, including that of the Arab Al-Hilal, but his intention would be to return to Spain.

Barcelona expressed its desire to have Messi back, through its president Joan Laporta, vice president Rafael Yuste and even coach Xavi Hernández. But it depends on the financial situation of the institution, which awaits the approval of a financial plan that he presented in LaLiga.

As reported by L’Equipe, Barça would have found a way to make all this possible: that he be transferred from Inter Miami of the MLS.

“Always according to the information from ‘L’Equipe’, the Blaugrana and the Americans want to close an agreement in which Messi would sign for the MLS franchise and play for FC Barcelona from 6 to 18 months on loan, so he could form part of the culé squad next season at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, thus confirming Leo’s long-awaited return as a blaugrana player”, published Sport from Spain.

And they added: “From L’Equipe they point out that for Leo it would be an option that would make a lot of sense, since it would allow him to continue playing at the highest level in Europe until the Copa América 2024, to close the circle with the club of his life, before to go play in the United States.