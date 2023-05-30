change the aspect ratio, there is the under-display selfie-camera!

Next year could represent a small revolution for the iPhone: after discovering that the iPhone 16 will have new cameras, another interesting indiscretion on the top of the 2024 range from Cupertino now arrives. Indeed, it seems that theaspect ratio of iPhone 16 Pro will be different from that of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro.

Specifically, while iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro have (or will have!) an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, iPhone 16 Pro will have one from 19.6: 9. The change in the aspect ratio should be a consequence of the enlargement of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max screens, which will go from the 6.1″ and 6.7″ of current generation smartphones to much more generous diagonals, equal at 6.3″ and 6.9″ respectively.

Ross Young, a well-known DSCC analyst, then confirmed to Macrumors that the screen sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be precisely pari at 6.27″ and 6.86″, respectively. In comparison, the screens of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (which will also remain unchanged on the two new generation counterparts) have a diagonal of 6.12″ and 6.69″. Young, therefore, speaks of an increase in the size of the display equal to 2.5% on both iPhones new generation.

In addition, Young confirmed that these dimensions they will also pass on the “basic” iPhones with the lineup of the 17 series, arriving in 2025. In summary, therefore, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will have a 6.1 “screen, while iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 6.7” one; iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will have a 6.3 “display, while iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a 6.9” one. In the end, iPhone 16 will have a 6.1″ screeniPhone 16 Plus one 6.7″, iPhone 16 Pro one 6.3″ and iPhone 16 Pro Max one 6.9″.

Finally, Ross Young also dropped two bombshell information on the iPhone 17: it seems that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will be the first in the “vanilla” line to mount a ProMotion display with variable refresh rate. Furthermore, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a selfie camera under the displaywhich instead will replace the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14.