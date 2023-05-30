Home » Long Day of Urban Nature 2023: Explore Hamburg’s Greenery | > – Guide – Travel
by admin
Status: 05/30/2023 10:30 a.m

Guided hikes, canoe trips, bike tours: On the long day of urban nature 2023, Hamburg residents can Explore the green sides of the city again in June. Registration starts on May 30th.

Forests and moors, heath landscapes and fields, dunes and floodplain forests: there are a total of 37 nature reserves in Hamburg. This year, the protection zones are the focus of the long day of urban nature. More than 240 events are planned, most of which require registration. From May 30th that is possible online or by phone. As experience has shown that many events are booked out relatively quickly, early registration is recommended.

Hiking, cycling and paddling in and around Hamburg

In the Fischbeker Heide, a tour not only leads to the Heidschnucke, but also to ants.

The program includes excursions to largely natural habitats such as the Wittmoor in the north or the Heuckenlock nature reserve in the south of Hamburg, as well as to green oases in the middle of the city. These include the “Oberhafengarten” or the Alster-Bille-Elbe green belt, which has not yet been completed. Bike tours, wild herb tours, drawing workshops, rallies for children and “Stadtpark Yoga” are also offered. If you like, you can explore Hamburg’s waters on canoe tours, such as the Dove-Elbe or the old Süderelbe. At other events, experts will provide tips on natural garden design.

Many events for free

An overview of all offers are available on the City Nature Day website. All excursions are described in more detail there and the age from which they are also suitable for children is noted. Many events are free.

“Ready for the protected area”: ​​Focus on nature reserves

A group looks at plants in the forest. © Long Day of Urban Nature Hamburg Photo: Waldgang

On walks in the forest, the participants get to know nature.

Around ten percent of Hamburg’s urban area is under nature protection. As a habitat for many rare and endangered plants and animals, they are of extremely important importance. The role of protected areas for nature and people is therefore this year’s main topic. Among other things, the organizers clarify the question of what is behind the various forms – nature reserve, landscape protection area, natural monument, biosphere reserve, national park – and how each individual can create protected spaces for plants and animals.

The long day of urban nature is taking place for the 14th time. The organizers want to reach a broad public and sensitize them to nature conservation with eventful offers. The organizer is Loki Schmidt Foundation.

