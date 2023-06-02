The master joined the new generation to perform “Don Pasquale” + “Harlequin” concert version of the opera-Chinanews.com

“Don Pasquale” + “Harlequin” concert version of the opera shows the new generation of opera power Photo courtesy of the performer

Chinanews.com, June 2 (Reporter Gao Kai) The master joins, and the new generation blooms. A few days ago, the first act of the concert version of the opera “Don Pasquale” produced by Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, and “The Harlequin” were held in Zhejiang. The concert hall of the Conservatory of Music was successfully staged.

In order to achieve the best performance and learning effects for this performance, the famous singer Sun Xiuwei, who is the artistic director of the Opera Academy of Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, specially invited the famous Italian director Pierre Francesco Maestri Ni and conductor Andrea Albertin joined forces to bring an opera feast to the audience. It is worth noting that this concert version of the opera is also the graduation report performance of the students of the Opera Academy of Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. All the actors are teachers and students of the Opera Academy of Zhejiang Conservatory of Music.

The famous Italian comic opera “Don Pasquale” is a masterpiece of opera master Donizetti. The soprano Cui Yingchai, who played Nolina that night, had a soft and melodious voice, and her emotional expression was delicate and true. With her singing, she vividly expressed the character’s inner emotions of yearning for love and enjoying youth. Tenor Liu Yiming plays Ernesto, who falls in love with Norina, in an equally moving performance. “Master Pa” (Pasquale) in this play is starred by Tian Haoyan. His voice is beautiful and pure, his language is standard, and his singing and acting are excellent. He is considered to be the brightest one in “Don Pasquale” that night star. The “comedy role” Malatesta in the play is played by Li Tianhao. This role plays gags on the stage, and the comedy effect is quite good.

“Don Pasquale” + “Harlequin” concert version of the opera shows the new generation of opera power Photo courtesy of the performer

In the second half, Harlequin, the masterpiece of Italian “authentic opera”, appeared. The male protagonist Canio is played by the tenor Chen Xiangyu. Facing his wife’s infidelity, the song “Colorful Debut” not only sang the anger in the character’s heart, but also sang the comedian’s loneliness and depression behind the scenes. His wife, Neda, is played by soprano Dai Wenxuan. Dai Wenxuan makes Neda, an independent woman who dares to pursue true love, vivid and three-dimensional. Tonio is played by Liu Tao, a young teacher of Zheyin, and he is the winner of the Golden Bell Award. Liu Tao’s strong dramatic performance was fierce and vivid that night, which shows his profound singing skills.

In Sun Xiuwei’s view, the performance that night was not only a successful stage performance, but also the wonderful performance and leapfrog progress of the students on the stage, which made people “very gratified”.

Sun Xiuwei is full of expectations for the future of the students, “I believe that this group of students will definitely carry the feelings and mission of Zheyin people and become a fresh force in opera, especially Chinese opera.” (End)