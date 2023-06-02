Everything you need to know about the story before playing Diablo IV

Early access begins today, June 2, for those who have purchased a digital copy of Diablo IV: Ultimate Edition. Many have already roamed Sanctuary and will be veterans of Blizzard’s long-running series, but many will be trying Diablo for the first time these days. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know before you arrive at the Sanctuary and face Lilith’s return.

First, it should be noted that Diablo IV’s story takes place 50 years after the events of Diablo III, and directly relates to its conclusion, with the world of Sanctuary being ravaged by Reapers, and follows Lorath the Haradrim, then a promising young man, and now is an old man.

Prime Evils’ impact on the world and its aftermath played a major role in shaping Sanctuary’s atmosphere and setting, with every aspect of the open world influenced by the presence of these powerful entities. The world has become a desolate and dangerous place, countless religious sites have been destroyed, and human beings struggle to rebuild and survive in the chaos. Despite the overall bleakness of the situation, small pieces of hope and resilience emerge, representing light and normalcy amidst darkness.

The central figure of Diablo IV is Lilith, Hatred’s daughter. She’s a free agent in the eternal conflict between angels and demons, and has her own plans for Sanctuary, though she’s clearly a form of Evil.

Developing Diablo IV from the tail end of Diablo III was a complex process. It involves reconciling the different directions taken by previous Olympics and determining how to move forward. We made a creative decision to go back to the darkness and atmosphere reminiscent of Diablo I and II, while incorporating the best aspects of Diablo III, such as the visceral, action-focused combat. The goal is to find a balance that captures the essence of the previous games while avoiding the superhero feel. The game’s opening scenes, especially in the prologue, were designed to set the tone, level of violence, and epic that Diablo IV needed.