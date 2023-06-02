News on the health card, watch out for the new communication: everyone is interested

There is some news on the health card that is worth knowing, since it affects all Italian citizens, none excluded.

To all citizens who benefit from the services of the National Health Service a personal document named is issued Health insurance card.

This card is used for various purposes such as the purchase of medicines, the booking of exams or consultations with specialists and for the purposes of the Irpef deduction.

In addition, the health card is used to provide a certified tax code for communication.

Since 2011, a new iteration of the health card has been introduced, which upon activation can function as a National Service Card.

Through the use of the TS-CNS private individuals can access online services provided by the Public Administration.

In 2022, over 11.35 million health cards were distributed, of which almost 10 million included microchips, qualifying them as National Service Cards.

By presenting the CNS, together with the SPID credentialscitizens can access virtual public services.

Families with newborn children received around 521,000 health cards. In addition, more than 2.1 million health cards have been issued to people who received assistance from the National Health System and were born outside the country.

In the previous year, duplicates of over 2.6 million health cards were issued due to theft or loss. Almost 2 millions of such duplicates were specifically Carte Nazionali dei Servizi (CNS).

The Revenue Agency issued a press release on 1 February 2022, which disclosed the numbers and the new thematic guide which has been made accessible to the public.

How is the Health Card composed? The front of the card shows the tax code, personal data and the expiration date.

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) is located on the back and guarantees healthcare in the European Union, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland in accordance with the regulations of each country.

The news on the health card

The health card is found in the wallets of many individuals. This particular document replaced the plastic card with tax code that was used in the past.

The health card has a dual purpose, serving both as a national service card and as a tool for accessing the European health insurance card, where applicable.

On the back of the card, citizens who are entitled to the European health card will find what they need printed there.

In summary, this document is of the utmost importance and will soon be updated with new features. Let’s look at what these updates will mean.

Problems can also be encountered with the health card. The question then is this: how do you remedy these problems? In case of problems with our health card, let’s see the specific actions to undertake.

How to act in case of errors

If errors are found on the tile, it is imperative that they are corrected as soon as possible. An Italian citizen must contact their municipality of residence to rectify any discrepancies.

As far as non-residents are concerned, the update request can be made at any office of the Revenue Agency, provided they have regular identity document.

Resident citizens in possession of a SPID, CNS or CIE can modify and update their personal data online using the “data correction” available on the platform of the National Registry of the Resident Population of the Ministry of the Interior.

Even if the health card has expired, you can still access health services by presenting a red letter or the national electronic one, ensuring that you receive the care you need.

I know the European Health Insurance Card has expired and you need to go abroad, you need to contact your Local Health Authority and request a new replacement certificate.

When you go to the pharmacy and do not have a health card, it is still possible to obtain medical services paid for by the National Health Service.

This is done by the pharmacy by obtaining the necessary tax code or from the red cookbook or from the national electronic cookbook.

However, if the requested services are not covered by the National Health Service, the pharmacy can address the person in need directly.

In case of loss, theft or damage of the card, you can request a replacement card.

However, in case of loss or theftit is mandatory to lodge a complaint with the competent authorities.