The match between Goiás and Estudiantes begins

El Pincha, who comes from thrashing in the first leg, faces Goiás today to get a pass to the Quarterfinals of the CONMEBOL – Copa Sudamericana 2023 tournament. His rival maintains the hope of reversing the score. The match will be played from 7:00 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Serra Dourada.

Gery Vargas Carreńo was the referee who directed the match at the Serra Dourada.

Goiás formation today

Coach Armando Macedo Freitas came out with a 4-3-3 formation with Tadeu in goal; Maguinho, Lucas Halter, Bruno Melo and Hugo on the defensive line; Guilherme Marques, Higor Merităo and Luis Oyama in midfield; and Allanus, Magnus and Vinicius in the attack.

Student training today

For his part, Eduardo Domínguez stopped a 5-4-1 strategy on the field with Mariano Andújar in goal; Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núńez, Luciano Lollo, Nicolás Fernández, Gastón Benedetti as defender; Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Rodríguez, Santiago Ascacíbar and Benjamín Rollheiser in the middle; and with Mauro Méndez in the lead.

