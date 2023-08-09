Fez security stops a dangerous foreigner searched for internationally

Electronic flag – Rabat

Elements of the regional brigade of the judicial police in the city of Fez managed, in the light of accurate information provided by the services of the General Directorate of National Territorial Surveillance, this afternoon, Wednesday, to arrest a citizen from the Low Countries, because he is the subject of investigation at the international level for attempted premeditated murder with the use of firearms in criminal network activities.

A communication to the General Directorate of National Security stated that the security research and investigations carried out in this case enabled the arrest of the suspect in the city of Meknes, in the act of impersonating a fake Belgian identity, as he was found in possession of forged Belgian identity documents and bonds that he used to move and travel with the aim of evading the international search warrant. issued against him.

The same source stated that the available information indicates that this arrested foreigner is 43 years old, and is the subject of international search under a red notice issued by Interpol at the request of the judicial authorities in the lowlands, on suspicion of his involvement in committing attempted premeditated murder by using a firearm inside territory of the Lowland State within the framework of the activities of an organized criminal network.

He added that the arrested foreigner was kept under theoretical custody against the background of the judicial investigation ordered by the competent Public Prosecution, to reveal all the circumstances and circumstances of this case, which fall within the framework of Moroccan security interests strengthening international security cooperation relations, as well as the prosecution of foreign persons who are being investigated in cases. Transnational crime.